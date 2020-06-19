from the they-will-never-guess-my-age-because-I-leave-my-phone-unlocked! dept.
How you lock your smartphone can reveal your age: UBC study:
Older smartphone users tend to rely more on their phones' auto lock feature compared to younger users, a new UBC study has found. They also prefer using PINs over fingerprints to unlock their phones.
Researchers also found that older users are more likely to unlock their phones when they're stationary, such as when working at a desk or sitting at home.
The study is the first to explore the link between age and smartphone use, says Konstantin Beznosov, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC who supervised the research.
"As researchers working to protect smartphones from unauthorized access, we need to first understand how users use their devices," said Beznosov. "By tracking actual users during their daily interactions with their device, we now have real-world insights that can be used to inform future smartphone designs."
The full study is available through the ACM Digital Library.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @04:23PM
Did professor Beznosov consulted doctor Bezrozumov about his research? And what about taking account of the age of the smartphone?
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Thursday June 20, @04:27PM
Everyone should. A fingerprint is identification (the username) not authentication (the password).
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday June 20, @04:28PM
Yeah, probably because old people tend to use devices where they are sitting down for a longer session, not checking their Instagram every 45 seconds like a drug addict. If younger users depended on "auto lock," they'd probably run their battery down four times as fast by keeping the screen on almost constantly.
Yep, probably because older people realize there are so many reasons not to use fingerprint readers from a security standpoint, in addition to their unreliability. In other news, older people prefer actual menus with text that explains options rather than having to waste five minutes to "discover" a feature through some odd non-transparent combination of swiping multiple fingers and double-tapping. They want things that are clear and work.
Well, just proved my point #1 above. Although this is worded in a kind of silly manner. Does this mean young people get up and start jumping around every time they unlock their phone? Maybe it's because they're annoyed and jumping around because the fingerprint reader failed yet again....
Oh, I call BS on that nonsense. Seriously?!? This guy is going to claim that no one has ever before done any study looking at the differences in how younger people vs. older people use smart phones?? What rock has he been living under?
I'll stop reading after that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @04:29PM
This "ECE research" - this must be one if the teams that exist to boost politically correct gender proportions in the field with non-technical people.
Pack up sociology surveys and call it computer science, or computer engineering research.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 20, @04:32PM
They don't have nearly enough participants to conclude much of anything. Their "findings" sound reasonable, but they've made a bare minimum of effort at attempting to verify the findings. Emphasize that bare minimum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @04:32PM
As a generalization, older users don't care to fuck around with their phone.
It's more a simple tool and less of a toy to them.
So, they will tend to stay with whatever the default, automatic behavior of the phone is.