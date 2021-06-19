from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaFh71YwZ4Y dept.
Early and regular cannabis use by youth is associated with alteration in brain circuits that support cognitive control
The development of neural circuits in youth, at a particularly important time in their lives, can be heavily influenced by external factors -- specifically the frequent and regular use of cannabis. A new study [...] reports that alterations in cognitive control -- an ensemble of processes by which the mind governs, regulates and guides behaviors, impulses, and decision-making based on goals are directly affected.
[...] The findings are based on functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data acquired from 28 adolescents and young adults (aged 14-23 years) with significant cannabis use and 32 age and sex-matched non-using healthy controls. Participants were scanned during their performance of a Simon Spatial Incompatibility Task, a cognitive control task that requires resolving cognitive conflict to respond accurately.
Compared to their healthy counterparts, the adolescents and young adults with significant cannabis use showed reduced activation in the frontostriatal circuits that support cognitive control and conflict resolution.
The authors also examined the degree to which fluctuations in activity in relation to conflict resolution is synchronized across the different regions comprised in this frontostriatal circuit (that is, to what extent are regions functionally connected with each other). Although circuit connectivity did not differ between cannabis-using and non-using youth, the research team found an association between how early individuals began regularly using cannabis and the extent to which frontostriatal regions were disrupted, suggesting that earlier chronic use may have a larger impact on circuit development than use of later onset.
Deficient Functioning of Frontostriatal Circuits During the Resolution of Cognitive Conflict in Cannabis-Using Youth (DOI: 10.1016/j.jaac.2018.09.436)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 21, @08:52PM (2 children)
Wait until it petrifies at about 25 before using any intoxicants.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 21, @09:09PM (1 child)
That would be the smart thing to do. Is it the /best/ thing to do though?
You only get one life. Refusing any intoxicants until 25 can exclude you from a lot of fun.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 21, @09:15PM
No, that would be the conformist thing to do... the establishment thinks it knows best, but it doesn't really know and it is very slow to change.
Different is not necessarily worse, or better. One thing that recent history establishments have gotten wrong is a lack of tolerance for diversity. Diversity can be challenging, but it often yields rewards greater than the challenges it poses.
Or... we can all just watch 15 second spots by Nancy Reagan showing a frying egg as the image of "your brain on drugs" and accept that as the absolute truth. Not my first choice, but certainly one which was presented to the youth of my generation.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday June 21, @09:08PM
Reminds me of an old StarTrek:TOS episode(s).
Their illusions become like a narcotic. They couldn't live without them. Soon they forgot and could no longer repair the ancient machines built by their ancestors in the 1990's, a different millennium long ago swept away in the sands of time.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Friday June 21, @09:11PM (1 child)
If I thought it would keep him off his smartphone, I’d let little Johnny blaze one at 12.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 21, @09:18PM
Seriously, now, "screen time" and instant access to a virtually unlimited library of Audio/Visual streams pushes more dopamine and makes more lasting changes to brain structure and people's behavior than exposure to cannabis.
At least: stoners in my day could "pass for normal" more convincingly than all the phone screen addicted short attention spanners I encounter every day now.