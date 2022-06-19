Perhaps the most striking problems are that the study makes no mention of horns and does not include any data whatsoever on mobile device usage by its participants who, according to the Post, are growing alleged horns. Also troubling is that the study authors don't report much of the data, and some of the results blatantly conflict with each other.

[...] The bone spurs jut off of what's called the external occipital protuberance (EOP) of the skull. This is the point at the back of the head where important ligaments that run along the spine attach, as do neck muscles.

[...] For their second leap, Shahar and Sayers note that many young people today use smartphones and tablets, and recent studies have suggested that when people look at their devices, they bend their necks at angles that add more weight to the spine. Hypothetically, this can create stress that could spur bone growth and other problems.