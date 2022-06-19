19/06/22/0331215 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 22, @11:58AM
from the libra-lifted dept.
from the libra-lifted dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for the first time in a year
Bitcoin's price has soared above $10,000 for the first time since early 2018, a new milestone in the virtual currency's latest comeback.
The price has more than tripled since hitting rock-bottom last December around $3,200. That was after crashing from an all-time high around $19,500 in December 2017.
As always, it's difficult to be sure what drives changes in Bitcoin's price. But one obvious candidate is Facebook's announcement of its own cryptocurrency, called Libra, earlier this week. Libra is a potential Bitcoin competitor, but the announcement also brings added legitimacy to the overall cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Rises Above $10,000 for the First Time in a Year | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Chocolate on Saturday June 22, @12:19PM (1 child)
for the guy that mortgaged his house to invest in BTC [cointelegraph.com]. Oh well.
Bit-choco-coin anyone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 22, @12:24PM
A fool and his money are soon parted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 22, @12:23PM
Gently up the curve
Tumbly tumbly down it goes
not so gently down again.
Until the actual use of x is in balance with the investment of x, it ain't an investment.
But it is fun to watch.