Voice activated gadgets are all the rage with smart devices capable of taking human voice commands as input. The most recent upgrade on an old game is with Monopoly replacing physical money with a talking hat. The reasoning behind this change is to prevent the person playing as the bank from cheating. While the talking hat may very well reduce the potential for underhanded activities it will also remove the learning opportunities Monopoly provides such as the handling of cash and bargaining skills. The first release does not require an internet connection with the smart device powering the hat having sufficient information stored locally to manage game transactions without relying on a third party system.

Original Submission