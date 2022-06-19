Stories
7nm AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU W/ 64C/128T to Cost $8K (56 Core Intel Xeon: $25K-50K)

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 23, @06:47AM
Yesterday, we shared the core and thread counts of AMD's Zen 2 based Epyc lineup, with the lowest-end chip going as low as 8 cores while the top-end 7742 boasting 64 and double the threads. Today, the prices of these server parts have also surfaced, and it seems like they are going to be quite a bit cheaper than the competing Intel Xeon Platinum processors.

The top-end Epyc 7742 with a TDP of 225W (128 threads @ 3.4GHz) is said to sell for a bit less than $8K, while the lower clocked 7702 and 7702P (single-socket) are going to cost $7,215 and $4,955 (just) respectively. That's quite impressive, you're getting 64 Zen 2 cores for just $5,000, while on the other hand Intel's 28-core Xeon Platinum 8280 costs a whopping $18K and is half as powerful.

