Google to reimplement curl in libcrurl
Not the entire thing, just “a subset”. It’s not stated very clearly exactly what that subset is but the easy interface is mentioned in the Chrome bug about this project.
The Chromium bug states that they will create a library of their own (named libcrurl) that will offer (parts of) the libcurl API and be implemented using Cronet.
Cronet is the networking stack of Chromium put into a library for use on mobile. The same networking stack that is used in the Chrome browser.
There’s also a mentioned possibility that “if this works”, they might also create “crurl” tool which is then their own version of the curl tool but using their own library. In itself is a pretty strong indication that their API will not be fully compatible, as if it was they could just use the existing curl tool…
“Implementing libcurl using Cronet would allow developers to take advantage of the utility of the Chrome Network Stack, without having to learn a new interface and its corresponding workflow. This would ideally increase ease of accessibility of Cronet, and overall improve adoption of Cronet by first-party or third-party applications.”
Logically, I suppose they then also hope that 3rd party applications can switch to this library (without having to change to another API or adapt much) and gain something and that new applications can use this library without having to learn a new API. Stick to the old established libcurl API.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @04:43PM (1 child)
Huh, page out of the book of M$.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday June 23, @04:50PM
You beat hundreds of us to that post - good job!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @05:05PM
They should found a way to make that acronym work
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @05:17PM
Monolithic applications like web browsers in current era is a true catastrophic disaster at global scale. Any web browser is a gigantic piece of junk-glued functionality. Practically, they became operating systems on its own. We should reconsider such software at system architectural scale: decompose all the functionality not to just a portfolio of component libraries, but introduce a set of command line tools providing separable functionality, replacable and upgradable themselves alone as simple purposeful components. Compiling the whole browser every day is doable on big desktop, but still is a pain. Impossible for daily operations on small platforms. It is not just about network protocols, we need to decouple storage backend, history, bookmarks, filtering, sandboxing, rendering, anything which is hidden inside, to separate tools. If we do this, we will appreciate it when VR epoch comes.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Sunday June 23, @05:18PM
The curl project provides a library called libcurl [curl.haxx.se], which is what most things actually use. So the Google libcurl is different from the curl libcurl.
Aside from that, I'm quite glad to see someone doing this. Curl is embedded in a huge number of other things, handles untrusted data, and has a terrible security track record.
