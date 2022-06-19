On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of the peptide bremelanotide (brandname 'Vyleesi'), a shot intended to enhance sexual desire in premenopausal women. Bremelanotide acts as an agonist for the melanocortin receptors which are believed to affect mood and desire.

This should not be confused with the previous poorly received attempt at a 'female viagra' flibanserin (brandname 'Addyi') which required taking a daily pill for up to four weeks to start seeing effects and had warnings about being taken in conjunction with alcohol. The bremelanotide shot does not restrict alcohol use and can be self administered by autoinjector as needed ~45 minutes before anticipated intimacy.

"There are women who, for no known reason, have reduced sexual desire that causes marked distress, and who can benefit from safe and effective pharmacologic treatment," Hylton Joffe, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, said in a statement. "Today's approval provides women with another treatment option for this condition. As part of the FDA's commitment to protect and advance the health of women, we'll continue to support the development of safe and effective treatments for female sexual dysfunction."

Side effects of the drug are mild and consist primarily of nausea in some women, with even that disappearing after a few doses.

Analysts have estimated potential sales of a drug that "safely and effectively treats loss of sexual desire in women" could amount to sales of about $1 billion annually.

The drug was developed by Palatin Technologies, with AMAG Pharmaceuticals holding exclusive North America sales rights. Both rose sharply Friday on the news.

Additional Coverage here

Flibanserin Related Coverage

Female Libido Pill Approved by FDA, With Caveats

Female Libido Pill Considered by FDA Advisers