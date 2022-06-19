from the bundling-agreement-with-pfizer-in-3...2...1..... dept.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of the peptide bremelanotide (brandname 'Vyleesi'), a shot intended to enhance sexual desire in premenopausal women. Bremelanotide acts as an agonist for the melanocortin receptors which are believed to affect mood and desire.
This should not be confused with the previous poorly received attempt at a 'female viagra' flibanserin (brandname 'Addyi') which required taking a daily pill for up to four weeks to start seeing effects and had warnings about being taken in conjunction with alcohol. The bremelanotide shot does not restrict alcohol use and can be self administered by autoinjector as needed ~45 minutes before anticipated intimacy.
"There are women who, for no known reason, have reduced sexual desire that causes marked distress, and who can benefit from safe and effective pharmacologic treatment," Hylton Joffe, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, said in a statement.
"Today's approval provides women with another treatment option for this condition. As part of the FDA's commitment to protect and advance the health of women, we'll continue to support the development of safe and effective treatments for female sexual dysfunction."
Side effects of the drug are mild and consist primarily of nausea in some women, with even that disappearing after a few doses.
Analysts have estimated potential sales of a drug that "safely and effectively treats loss of sexual desire in women" could amount to sales of about $1 billion annually.
The drug was developed by Palatin Technologies, with AMAG Pharmaceuticals holding exclusive North America sales rights. Both rose sharply Friday on the news.
Related Stories
A committee of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting to consider whether the FDA should approve the first drug that aims to boost a woman's libido:
The FDA has twice before rejected the drug, called flibanserin, after previous advisory panels concluded there were questions about its safety and insufficient evidence that the drug was effective for women with low sex drives. Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which makes flibanserin, has submitted more research that the company hopes will finally convince the advisers and the agency the drug is ready for the market. The company's evidence includes a study it says shows women can safely drive after using the medication. One concern about the drug is that it can leave women drowsy the day after taking it, increasing the risks for accidents. "The review of flibanserin... represents a critical milestone for the millions of American women and couples who live with the distress of this life-impacting condition without a single approved medical treatment today," Cindy Whitehead, Sprout's CEO, said in a statement before the hearing began.
Flibanserin, which the company plans to sell under the brand name Addyi if approved, shifts the balance of three key brain chemicals, increasing dopamine and norepinephrine and decreasing serotonin.
The drug has long been the focus of an intense debate. The company and some advocacy groups, including the National Organization for Women and Even the Score, have suggested that the FDA is being sexist by holding the drug to a higher standard than drugs, such as Viagra and Cialis, for male sexual problems. The FDA denies those charges. In documents posted online in advance of the hearing, Hylton Joffe, director of the FDA's Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, said that such claims "are misleading and inaccurate." "The FDA rejects claims of gender bias," Joffe wrote. "The FDA's regulatory decision for each product is based on an assessment of whether the benefits outweigh the risks, and does not take gender into consideration." Many women's health advocates agree with the agency's caution and remain opposed to the drug despite the company's new research.
Original Submission
Flibanserin or Addyi, a female libido-enhancing drug created by Sprout Pharmaceuticals, has been approved by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee:
It was rejected by the FDA twice for lack of effectiveness and side effects like nausea, dizziness and fainting. Women taking the drug reported between half and one more sexually satisfying event per month - results experts admitted were "modest". Originally the drug was produced by German company Boehringer Ingelheim. Sprout bought the drug from that company after it was turned down by the FDA.
Documents from the 4 June FDA advisory meeting describe the drug's purpose of "treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women". Women would take it each night. A doctor would have to determine whether a woman seeking the pill was suffering from a disorder characterised by a lack of sexual fantasies and desire, causing the woman distress. Currently, there is nothing on the US market approved for treatment of HSDD or another condition, female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD). "This condition is clearly an area of unmet medical need," the FDA documents said.
Reuters adds that the FDA will require a warning over "potentially dangerous low blood pressure and fainting when taken with alcohol."
Previously: Female Libido Pill Considered by FDA Advisers
Original Submission
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Sunday June 23, @06:48PM
I can already see how this is going to be abused in ways apparently not anticipated by the manufacturer. Though more likely they just don't care about how it will be misused.
As a culture Americans tend to look for drugs to solve problems that are caused by stress, poor diet, and social pressures as opposed to trying to remove the stressors causing the problems in the first place.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."