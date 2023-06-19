Stories
Flying Taxis for Paris 2024 Olympics in the Works

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 23, @08:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the missing-the-witty-repartee dept.
News

RandomFactor writes:

Aeroports de Paris (ADP), Airbus and the RATP regional transport announced at last week's Paris Air Show that

the Olympics afforded the perfect opportunity to bring into service futuristic Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) machines, and that they would launch a feasibility study.

The goal is to offer airborne taxies to tournament sites straight from the airport. Welcome indeed considering the typical commute by train or bus into town from Charles de Gaulle of an hour plus.

ADP has until the end of the year to choose a site for a "Vertiport" capable of hosting taxis from one of 10 aerodromes in the region around Paris.

The idea is to have the venue ready in 18 months, requiring infrastructure investment of some ten million euros ($11.3 million), says [ADP Group's executive director general Edward Arkwright]. He adds the project will test out the link "via an existing helicopter corridor".

Ideally, the service would see the taxis take off every six minutes.

Two prototype taxi models have already been built - "The single-seater "Vahana" and the four-seater variant 'CityAirbus'."

The battery powered taxis will be automatically piloted, use an existing helicopter corridor, and include anti-collision detection.

Deloitte estimates the size of the airborne taxi market at some $17 billion for the United States alone through to 2040.

So would you fly one or take the train at the Olympics?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @08:56PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @08:56PM (#859145)

    Much cheaper to build. Would be a bit nasty to use in a thunderstorm.

  • (Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday June 23, @09:06PM (2 children)

    by deimtee (3272) on Sunday June 23, @09:06PM (#859149)

    The single-seater "Vahana" and the four-seater variant 'CityAirbus'
    Ideally, the service would see the taxis take off every six minutes.

    So would you fly one or take the train at the Olympics?

    So 40 people per hour at maximum. Not exactly mass transit.

    --
    If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 23, @09:32PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday June 23, @09:32PM (#859163) Journal

    Along with required progress on battery power and anti-collision detection he said there were "constraints regarding compatibility and traffic regulation."

    What "required" increase in battery energy density is needed? 10%? 25%? 100%?

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 23, @09:42PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday June 23, @09:42PM (#859165) Journal

    That means they'll be so quiet you won't hear them sneaking up behind you, right?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @09:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @09:48PM (#859166)

    Paris has lots of muslims, so it's only a matter of time before a jihadi decides to make a flying bomb.

