from the missing-the-witty-repartee dept.
Aeroports de Paris (ADP), Airbus and the RATP regional transport announced at last week's Paris Air Show that
the Olympics afforded the perfect opportunity to bring into service futuristic Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) machines, and that they would launch a feasibility study.
The goal is to offer airborne taxies to tournament sites straight from the airport. Welcome indeed considering the typical commute by train or bus into town from Charles de Gaulle of an hour plus.
ADP has until the end of the year to choose a site for a "Vertiport" capable of hosting taxis from one of 10 aerodromes in the region around Paris.
The idea is to have the venue ready in 18 months, requiring infrastructure investment of some ten million euros ($11.3 million), says [ADP Group's executive director general Edward Arkwright]. He adds the project will test out the link "via an existing helicopter corridor".
Ideally, the service would see the taxis take off every six minutes.
Two prototype taxi models have already been built - "The single-seater "Vahana" and the four-seater variant 'CityAirbus'."
The battery powered taxis will be automatically piloted, use an existing helicopter corridor, and include anti-collision detection.
Deloitte estimates the size of the airborne taxi market at some $17 billion for the United States alone through to 2040.
So would you fly one or take the train at the Olympics?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @08:56PM (1 child)
Much cheaper to build. Would be a bit nasty to use in a thunderstorm.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 23, @09:04PM
Guillotine: works as intended with no in-air collisions.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday June 23, @09:06PM (2 children)
So 40 people per hour at maximum. Not exactly mass transit.
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday June 23, @09:21PM (1 child)
I'll bet you ten bucks that at least one of them crashes. If not from a technical malfunction, from refugee savages throwing glass bottles into their propellers. In the era of the 747 Max, flying is just fucking stupid.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 23, @09:31PM
*737 Max.
These shouldn't be any worse than a helicopter, and they will be flying well above any potential brick throwers.
If it crashes, it'll most likely kill some 1%ers.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 23, @09:32PM
What "required" increase in battery energy density is needed? 10%? 25%? 100%?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 23, @09:42PM
That means they'll be so quiet you won't hear them sneaking up behind you, right?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 23, @09:48PM
Paris has lots of muslims, so it's only a matter of time before a jihadi decides to make a flying bomb.