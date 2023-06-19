from the meat-brains-need-not-apply dept.
AP-NORC poll: Asteroid watch more urgent than Mars trip
Americans prefer a space program that focuses on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research and using robots to explore the cosmos over sending humans back to the moon or on to Mars, a poll shows.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Thursday, one month before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, lists asteroid and comet monitoring as the No. 1 desired objective for the U.S. space program. About two-thirds of Americans call that very or extremely important, and about a combined 9 in 10 say it's at least moderately important.
The poll comes as the White House pushes to get astronauts back on the moon, but only about a quarter of Americans said moon or Mars exploration by astronauts should be among the space program's highest priorities. About another third called each of those moderately important.
"More than 80% say the United States is not leading the world in space exploration."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 24, @02:10AM (1 child)
If Americans see ANY urgency in getting into space, that's good. IMO, it's more important to colonize other rocks, but tracking and preventing asteroid strikes is pretty important too. But, that tracking will be far more effective with more bases of operations spread around the solar system. After all, the rock coming straight at you is far harder to see, than the rock that is shooting across your sky.
I blame the misplaced priorities on Hollyweird. They present any asteroid in far more dramatic terms than exploration. Movie watchers forget all about some boring exploration narrative, but they remember vividly the desperate attempts to blow up a rock the size of Long Island.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday June 24, @02:17AM
They all believe the original moon landing was bullshit. But, someday, there is going to be an assteroid which threatens Earth. And when that assteroid threatens Earth, we need to have the ability to assemble a crack team to land on it, drill a hole in it, and drop a nucular bomb in that hole; ultimately destroying the assteroid.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 24, @02:23AM
37% are idiots.
Not only sending astronauts is hell of a lot less expensive from a Lunar base but, strategically, whoever controls the Moon controls the gateway to space of other nations.
Of course, the strategical consideration assume planetary political squabbles will still take precedence over the "humanity spread in space". But, do you have any signs or reasons to believe otherwise? Look, this very TFA is about polling about "American space program", not "humanity's space program".