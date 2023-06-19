DC will shut down three major imprints in January 2020, including Vertigo, Zoom, and Ink amidst a reorganization. They will be replaced by a new branding scheme that sorts comics into age groups for younger and older readers called DC Kids, DC, and DC Black Label.

DC created its Vertigo imprint as a way for the publisher to explore more mature themes, and included ongoing titles such as DMZ, Hellblazer, iZombie, Lucifer, Preacher, The Sandman, Swamp Thing, Y: The Last Man, and standalone graphic novels. Those titles brought considerable critical acclaim. In 2012, DC announced that founder Karen Berger would leave the company, and in 2018, DC Comics "relaunched" Vertigo as DC Vertigo, along with a number of new titles, which would be "modern, socially relevant, high-concept, [and] inventive." DC Black Label came about late last year as an outlet for mature stories and reprints, and it appears that the publisher will seat the stories for older readers under the new Black Label.