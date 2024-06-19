from the pie-4-u dept.
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B has been launched, despite months of tricky misdirection implying that it wouldn't be on the market until 2020. The technical specifications include two micro HDMI ports, two USB3 ports, two USB2 ports, dual band Wi-fi, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet, and either 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of RAM. Power consumption is noticeably higher than similar earlier models and the power can be supplied over USBC.
From the spec sheet:
- Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz
- 1GB ($35), 2GB ($45), or 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM ($55)
- 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.
- Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)
- 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)
- 2-lane MIPI DSI display port
- 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port
- 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port
- H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)
- OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics
- Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage
- 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)
- 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)
- Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)
- Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient
takyon: Review at Tom's Hardware. Cons: "Key software doesn't work at launch, Poor high-res video playback". Cases for the previous Pi don't work due to the new micro-HDMI ports. Tom's measured nearly ten times better storage performance using one of the new USB 3.0 ports, and the gigabit Ethernet port can actually reach nearly 1 Gbps (943 Mbps vs. 237 Mbps for the previous model).
Also at The Verge and Ars Technica.
(Score: 1) by zoward on Monday June 24, @03:54PM (1 child)
Of course key software and video playback aren't ready - they just announced it! Once the big players have had a little time to get ahold of an RPi4, these are solvable problems. 4GB is enough memory to build reasonably competent desktop machine. Can't wait!
(Score: 2) by Wierd0n3 on Monday June 24, @04:10PM
Not just the new HDMI jacks (dongle hell) but the usb-c power jack, and the fact they reversed the order of the USB/Ethernet jacks, means NONE of the old cases will be compatible.
I had hoped the Argon One would just need a new daughter-board to make the rear face compatible, but all of the holes in the back will need to be re-aligned for this sucker.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 24, @04:07PM
The 4 GB upgrade is a no-brainer. $20/4GB is pretty much the cost of the RAM anyway. Unless your use case doesn't need even 1 GB of RAM, in which case you get the base model. The 2 GB model is the odd one out and should be ignored.
The previous RAM was 1 GB LPDDR2 RAM at 900 MHz, so LPDDR4-2400 is a nice jump.
Power draw is up, but not too much more than Pi 3 B+.
I would break my "must have AV1 decode" policy and get the 4 GB model. The inclusion of Bluetooth 5 could allow it to connect to Bluetooth 5 headphones (I'm looking at these [amazon.com]) over a pretty long distance. Real life range obviously won't be quadrupled, but it could be enough to stream podcasts, news/radio, etc. at a great distance. I assume issues with YouTube or video in general will be resolved, and I'll be happy if at least 720p works.
I don't think I have anything for micro HDMI. A micro-to-regular cable starts at around $6.50, other adapters like VGA are closer to $12-15.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday June 24, @04:08PM
Roy Longbottom has published the results of his 32-bit benchmarking tests [researchgate.net] at ResearchGate:
His measurements include I/O and stress tests. He has the source code for the tests available for download as a tar ball.
With the dual graphics, these seem to be aiming at the desktop, in addition to anything else they might be taking on. They will make a mark there. These are probably outpeforming the desktops we had less than 15 years ago, but for two orders of magnitude less cost. However, I hope they are able to retain focus on their stated goal to "further the advancement of education of adults and children, particularly in the field of computers, computer science and related subjects".
