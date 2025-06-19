from the quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes? dept.
The ACLU has published a report "on a $3.2 billion industry building a technology known as 'video analytics', which is starting to augment surveillance cameras around the world and has the potential to turn them into just that kind of nightmarish army of unblinking watchers."
Using cutting-edge, deep learning-based AI, the science is moving so fast that early versions of this technology are already starting to enter our lives. Some of our cars now come equipped with dashboard cameras that can sound alarms when a driver starts to look drowsy. Doorbell cameras today can alert us when a person appears on our doorstep. Cashier-less stores use AI-enabled cameras that monitor customers and automatically charge them when they pick items off the shelf.
In the report, we looked at where this technology has been deployed, and what capabilities companies are claiming they can offer. We also reviewed scores of papers by computer vision scientists and other researchers to see what kinds of capabilities are being envisioned and developed. What we found is that the capabilities that computer scientists are pursuing, if applied to surveillance and marketing, would create a world of frighteningly perceptive and insightful computer watchers monitoring our lives.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday June 25, @12:25PM (1 child)
https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3DMme2Aya_6Bc [youtube.com]
will your house refuse to let you in when you're drunk?
Or..refuse to let you out?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 25, @12:47PM
Why would you need to be drunk for it to refuse to let you into your house? Didn't somebody's cloud go down recently and lock people out of their houses?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 25, @01:37PM
As long as I get access to that data and cameras and can watch these CEO's and the executives and can opt-out and the opt-out is court enforced and the CEO's and executives will go to jail and give me tons of money for violating my right to privacy.
Np problem.
Otherwise.... problem.
