According to a paywalled (register for three free articles per month) article on Law.com, it is impossible to cast a secret vote using Georgia's electronic voting machines.

In a new motion for a preliminary injunction, attorneys for the Coalition for Good Governance and several plaintiff voters have asked a federal judge in Atlanta to sideline use of the state’s obsolete electronic voting machines after Oct. 1.

The plaintiffs claim that evidence obtained from state and county election officials revealed that a “unique identifier” is attached to each electronic vote cast on the 17-year-old machines. Those unique identifiers could enable “election insiders or malicious intruders” to connect each ballot to the voter who cast it, the motion contends.

The motion contends that state and county election officials have admitted that ballot image reports maintained in their electronic databases and memory cards—when combined with other election records—contain enough information to identify who cast every electronic vote in Georgia. If proven, the practice would violate state and federal constitutional provisions requiring that all voter ballots be secret.

