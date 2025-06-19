19/06/25/212211 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday June 25, @09:38PM
from the but-the-foosball-was-free dept.
from the but-the-foosball-was-free dept.
When Rules Don't Apply is a 28 minute documentary that explores "no-poach" agreements and how they violate antitrust law. Watch the full film on vimeo for free here. For years, Apple’s Steve Jobs, Google’s Eric Schmidt and other hi-tech CEOs engaged in a conspiracy against their own employees, agreeing not to hire each other’s workers. The secret deal denied career advancement and better pay to the very people who made their companies successful.
Did any Soylentils experience this first-hand? How did things work out for you? How accurate/informative a depiction did you find this documentary?
New Documentary Explores Wage Suppression Lawsuit in Silicon Valley | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 25, @09:44PM (2 children)
I put in one of those no-poach agreements and significantly benefited from it. Hey, I'm just that kind of guy. Karma eventually caught up with me, though.
-- Steve Jobs
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 25, @09:54PM (1 child)
Is it still possible to sue Steve Jobs?
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday June 25, @10:17PM
He was the hardest hit by wage suppression.
He only made $1/year!
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Tuesday June 25, @10:23PM
because I’d have to have a job first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 25, @10:32PM (1 child)
is inherent to that decadent culture, for ages.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 25, @10:40PM
I agree. They are capitalists after all, doing the capitalist thing suppressing wages. They'll need to be expropriated right along with the oil companies when the revolution comes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 25, @10:46PM
I've been to Silicon Valley, all those people are rich as hell based on spying on the rest of the world.