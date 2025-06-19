When Rules Don't Apply is a 28 minute documentary that explores "no-poach" agreements and how they violate antitrust law. Watch the full film on vimeo for free here. For years, Apple’s Steve Jobs, Google’s Eric Schmidt and other hi-tech CEOs engaged in a conspiracy against their own employees, agreeing not to hire each other’s workers. The secret deal denied career advancement and better pay to the very people who made their companies successful.

Did any Soylentils experience this first-hand? How did things work out for you? How accurate/informative a depiction did you find this documentary?