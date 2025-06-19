An attacker could remotely take full control over a computer system while playing untrusted videos with any version of VLC media player software prior to 3.0.7.

The hack is possible due to two high-risk security flaws (CVE-2019-5439, CVE-2019-12874) that could potentially lead to arbitrary code execution attacks. The company Videolan also addressed many other medium and low-severity security vulnerabilities in its software.

"A remote user can create some specially crafted avi or mkv files that, when loaded by the target user, will trigger a heap buffer overflow (read) in ReadFrame (demux/avi/avi.c), or a double free in zlib_decompress_extra() (demux/mkv/utils.cpp) respectively" reads the security advisory published by the company. "If successful, a malicious third party could trigger either a crash of VLC or an arbitratry code execution with the privileges of the target user."