from the vape-nay dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
San Francisco has become the first US city to ban e-cigarette sales until their health effects are clearer. Officials on Tuesday voted to ban stores selling the vaporisers and made it illegal for online retailers to deliver to addresses in the city.
The California city is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the US. Juul said the move would drive smokers back to cigarettes and "create a thriving black market".
San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, has 10 days to sign off the legislation, but has indicated that she would. The law would begin to be enforced seven months from that date, although there have been reports firms could mount a legal challenge.
Anti-vaping activists say firms deliberately target young people by offering flavoured products. Critics say that not only is more scientific investigation into the health impact needed, vaping can encourage young people to switch to cigarettes.
Also at CNET.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @02:35AM
Why on earth would someone want to set up a business like that in San Francisco itself, but they should move themselves to Oakland as the city shits on their presence.
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Wednesday June 26, @02:43AM (3 children)
Why not ban cigarettes while they're at it?
Or perhaps they're happy for e-cigarettes to be sold even if they are far worse - just so long as they understand that they are far worse?
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday June 26, @02:48AM
Making something like 15% of your population criminals is probably not a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:03AM
Another one of those R vs. D teamer issues. The R teamers have already been chargin' their tobacco lazers. D teamers will be struggling for the right to vape legally. R teamers already roll coal when they see a vehicle they don't like, so they know what to do.
"What's wrong with these kids?! Tobacco ain't guddenuf for them!?"
Watch Runaway and jmorris.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 26, @03:12AM
No, just e-cigarette sale.
It is not illegal to posses or use an e-cig, it's only illegal to sell or distribute it. [legistar.com]
Which opens interesting approaches to get around, on the line of the pub sandwich [soylentnews.org] (pay for a "1 night private club membership", then go pick your stuff from a predefined location. I'm not distributing - while on club premises, if they want, the members are entitled to freebie stuff - I only restock the bowls).