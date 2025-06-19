Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

San Francisco Bans E-Cigarette Sales

posted by takyon on Wednesday June 26, @02:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the vape-nay dept.
Business

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales

San Francisco has become the first US city to ban e-cigarette sales until their health effects are clearer. Officials on Tuesday voted to ban stores selling the vaporisers and made it illegal for online retailers to deliver to addresses in the city.

The California city is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the US. Juul said the move would drive smokers back to cigarettes and "create a thriving black market".

San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, has 10 days to sign off the legislation, but has indicated that she would. The law would begin to be enforced seven months from that date, although there have been reports firms could mount a legal challenge.

Anti-vaping activists say firms deliberately target young people by offering flavoured products. Critics say that not only is more scientific investigation into the health impact needed, vaping can encourage young people to switch to cigarettes.

Also at CNET.

Original Submission


«  Ex-chair of FCC Broadband Committee Gets Five Years in Prison for Fraud
San Francisco Bans E-Cigarette Sales | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @02:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @02:35AM (#859965)

    The California city is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the US. Juul said the move would drive smokers back to cigarettes and "create a thriving black market".

    Why on earth would someone want to set up a business like that in San Francisco itself, but they should move themselves to Oakland as the city shits on their presence.

  • (Score: 2) by boltronics on Wednesday June 26, @02:43AM (3 children)

    by boltronics (580) on Wednesday June 26, @02:43AM (#859966) Homepage

    Why not ban cigarettes while they're at it?

    Or perhaps they're happy for e-cigarettes to be sold even if they are far worse - just so long as they understand that they are far worse?

    --
    It's GNU/Linux dammit!

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday June 26, @02:48AM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Wednesday June 26, @02:48AM (#859968)

      Making something like 15% of your population criminals is probably not a good idea.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:03AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:03AM (#859973)

      Another one of those R vs. D teamer issues. The R teamers have already been chargin' their tobacco lazers. D teamers will be struggling for the right to vape legally. R teamers already roll coal when they see a vehicle they don't like, so they know what to do.

      "What's wrong with these kids?! Tobacco ain't guddenuf for them!?"

      Watch Runaway and jmorris.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 26, @03:12AM

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday June 26, @03:12AM (#859976)

      Just e-cigarettes?

      No, just e-cigarette sale.
      It is not illegal to posses or use an e-cig, it's only illegal to sell or distribute it. [legistar.com]

      Ordinance amending the Health Code to prohibit the sale by tobacco retail establishments of electronic cigarettes that require, but have not received, an order from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving their marketing; and prohibiting the sale and distribution to any person in San Francisco of flavored tobacco products and electronic cigarettes that require, but have not received, an FDA order approving their marketing.

      Which opens interesting approaches to get around, on the line of the pub sandwich [soylentnews.org] (pay for a "1 night private club membership", then go pick your stuff from a predefined location. I'm not distributing - while on club premises, if they want, the members are entitled to freebie stuff - I only restock the bowls).

(1)