Acetylene and Butane Could Form Crystals on Titan

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 26, @07:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the investigations-are-crystal dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Alien Crystals Unlike Any Found on Earth Might Encrust The Edges of Titan's Lakes

Scientists have recreated Titan-like conditions in a lab, and found that organic molecules from Titan's atmosphere could be forming rings of alien crystals around the methane lakes that dot the Saturn moon's surface.

Previously, the team led by researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory had discovered two of these 'molecular minerals'. Now they've discovered a third, made of acetylene and butane, and believe it could be the most abundant one yet.

"We have demonstrated previously that some organic molecules readily form co-crystals in Titan-relevant conditions, including acetylene," they write in a conference abstract presented this week.

"We report here preliminary evidence for a third co-crystal between acetylene and butane, which could be the most common molecular mineral discovered so far."

Original Submission


Acetylene and Butane Could Form Crystals on Titan
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:39AM (#860016)

    And all those marketing droids keep hammering on "it's organic! you should eat that instead!"

    I don't want that crap in my food. That's why I never buy organic! That shit will kill you!

(1)