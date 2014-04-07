Oracle is sharpening its ax for the Dyn networking biz it acquired in 2016, with plans to slash jobs and switch off services.

Big Red on Tuesday confirmed it will tempt its commercial Dyn customers onto its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) service, where possible, and pull the plug on Dyn enterprise services on May 31, 2020.

[...] "Enterprises can now leverage the best-in-class DNS, Web Application Security, and Email Delivery services within OCI and extend their applications across a comprehensive platform to build, scale, and operate their cloud infrastructure," Oracle told its customers.

"As a result, Dyn legacy Enterprise services (i.e. purchased via written order and not online shopping cart) are targeted to be retired on May 31, 2020 with the exception of Internet Intelligence."

The move will mark the very end of a popular once-free Dyn service: Dyn's Dynamic DNS, aka DynDNS aka DDNS, which will cease to operate by the end of next May. This service has been running for nearly two decades, allowing people to point customized hostnames like mykickassserver.dyndns.org or myfirewall.doesntexist.org at the public IP address of their home gateway or box on the internet. Dyn switched off its last-remaining free service in 2014, two years before Oracle bought it, leaving just its paid-for offerings.

[...] Dyn's Remote Access service, which is basically a paid-for version of DynDNS, will "remain as is," said Oracle, which provided instructions on what DDNS users can do next.

Meanwhile, Dyn's Standard, Managed, and Express DNS will be shut down, with users nudged where possible onto OCI. The same goes for the paid-for Dyn Email Delivery service. Dyn's Webhop and DNSSEC systems will be axed, along with DynDNS, with no migration path as there's no matching supported service on OCI, we're told. Dyn's Internet Intelligence will be spared, as noted above.