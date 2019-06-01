from the brainzZZZZZ-zZZZZ-zZZZZZ dept.
According to new research in the journal Fungal Ecology, cicadas infected with the fungus massopora are infused with reality distorting compounds similar to those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms.
The fungus causes cicadas to lose their limbs and eccentric behavior sets in: Males try to mate with everything they encounter, although the fungus has consumed their genitals and butts.
Despite the horrid physical state of infected cicadas, they continue to roam around freely as if nothing's wrong, dousing other cicadas with a dose of their disease.
You've heard of "The Walking Dead." This is "The Flying Dead."
This behavior led to one of the researchers dubbing the decaying droners "Flying Salt Shakers of Death"
"[Infected cicadas] are only zombies in the sense that the fungus is in control of their bodies," said Matt Kasson, assistant professor of forest pathology and one of the study's authors.
Naturally one of the first considerations of researchers was whether people would try to get high from the hopped up hypersexual horrors.
"maybe, if you're motivated enough."
"Here is the thing," [Kasson] said. "These psychoactive compounds were just two of less than 1,000 compounds found in these cicadas. Yes, they are notable but there are other compounds that might be harmful to humans. I wouldn't take that risk."
Possibly an area for further research.
Journal Reference
Greg R. Boyce et al, Psychoactive plant- and mushroom-associated alkaloids from two behavior modifying cicada pathogens, Fungal Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.funeco.2019.06.002
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 26, @11:34AM
and this bit:
sounds just like what happens to ants [scientificamerican.com], is it a related fungus, or an independent evolution?