Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Flying Dead: Infection-Spreading Zombie Cicadas

posted by chromas on Wednesday June 26, @11:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the brainzZZZZZ-zZZZZ-zZZZZZ dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

According to new research in the journal Fungal Ecology, cicadas infected with the fungus massopora are infused with reality distorting compounds similar to those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The fungus causes cicadas to lose their limbs and eccentric behavior sets in: Males try to mate with everything they encounter, although the fungus has consumed their genitals and butts.

Despite the horrid physical state of infected cicadas, they continue to roam around freely as if nothing's wrong, dousing other cicadas with a dose of their disease.

You've heard of "The Walking Dead." This is "The Flying Dead."

This behavior led to one of the researchers dubbing the decaying droners "Flying Salt Shakers of Death"

"[Infected cicadas] are only zombies in the sense that the fungus is in control of their bodies," said Matt Kasson, assistant professor of forest pathology and one of the study's authors.

Naturally one of the first considerations of researchers was whether people would try to get high from the hopped up hypersexual horrors.

"maybe, if you're motivated enough."

"Here is the thing," [Kasson] said. "These psychoactive compounds were just two of less than 1,000 compounds found in these cicadas. Yes, they are notable but there are other compounds that might be harmful to humans. I wouldn't take that risk."

Possibly an area for further research.

Journal Reference
Greg R. Boyce et al, Psychoactive plant- and mushroom-associated alkaloids from two behavior modifying cicada pathogens, Fungal Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.funeco.2019.06.002

Original Submission


«  US Government Staff Wildly Oblivious to Basic Computer, Info Security Safeguards | US Military is a Bigger Polluter Than as Many as 140 Countries  »
The Flying Dead: Infection-Spreading Zombie Cicadas | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 26, @11:34AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday June 26, @11:34AM (#860052)

    Males try to mate with everything they encounter, although the fungus has consumed their genitals and butts.

    and this bit:

    only zombies in the sense that the fungus is in control of their bodies

    sounds just like what happens to ants [scientificamerican.com], is it a related fungus, or an independent evolution?

(1)