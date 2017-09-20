from the high-ground dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Divisive giant telescope cleared for construction on Hawaiian peak
Last week, the state of Hawaii gave astronomers a green light to begin to build the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), which would rise on the volcanic peak of Mauna Kea as one of the largest telescopes in the world. Project leaders say they are set to begin construction after a 4-year delay caused by sit-down protests and court challenges from Native Hawaiians opposed to structures on a site they consider sacred. But some astronomers worry the threat of disruptions and even violence will persist.
"These are passionate people," says Richard Ellis, an astronomer at University College London who helped develop the TMT concept. "They know that once it gets going their case is weaker." Others say the project should do more to engage with the protesters. "We need to talk with people who disagree with us," says Thayne Currie, an astrophysicist the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, who works on Japan's Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea.
Although legal barriers are now removed, opponents say they can still try to block access to the road that leads up to the 4200-meter-high summit. "What other tools do we have, apart from having people arrested in large numbers?" asks Kealoha Pisciotta, founder of Mauna Kea Anaina Hou, one of the main opposition organizations. In 2015, 1000 protesters gathered on the mountain, but "there are way, way more people involved now," she says. The astronomers "may have won in the courts, but they haven't won the moral high ground."
The construction of the 18-story, $1.4 billion Thirty-Meter Telescope atop the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii has been temporarily halted due to protests.
The campaign has garnered celebrity support and participants across the world:
Supporters of the project point out that there are already 13 telescopes built within that conservation zone. But none are as large as the latest planned structure, dubbed the Thirty-Meter Telescope, which would require the destruction of five acres of land.
The Honolulu-born Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa posted pictures on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #WeAreMaunaKea, That and the hashtag #ProtectMaunaKea have seen big jumps in use this week. San Francisco Giants' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Momoa's on-screen spouse, Emilia Clarke, and real-life partner, Lisa Bonet, also got involved.
Momoa's Instagram account is currently dedicated to the issue with a link to an online petition pasted as his status. The Instagram account @ProtectMaunakea also hosts pictures of hundreds of people who have posted signs in support of the conservation efforts. Organisers protested off social media as well by holding a worldwide sign waving with participants from Hawaii, Alaska, New York City, Las Vegas, Kentucky, Arizona, Tahiti and Tonga.
The Thirty-Meter Telecope's web site also has coverage.
From Nature.com:
Hawaii's supreme court has ruled that the construction permit for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on top of the mountain Mauna Kea is invalid. The 2 December decision is a major blow to the international consortium backing the US$1.5-billion telescope, and a win for the Native Hawaiians who have protested against its construction on what they regard as a sacred summit.
And the top reddit comment on the article, which I found neatly summed up the situation.
I spent time in Hawaii and talked to locals that were born and raised there about this issue. Its polarizing.
People against it brought up the need for spirituality and respect for the Hawaiian culture lost over hundred of years of Western influence.
Argument for the telescope, however, claimed that building it would do nothing but respect their history. How did the ancient Hawaiians get to the island? They used the stars. It was "in their blood" to understand the heavens. Most of the those complaining are young disenfranchised people struggling in one of the crappiest economies in America.
Of course this could be a generalization based on second hand observation.
As for me, as big as these telescopes are, they look like ants on top of these massive volcanoes. Ruining the scenery is nonsense.
We covered the Groundbreaking for World's Largest Telescope nearly a month ago.
Hearings on the potential construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), opposed by native and environmental activists, begin on October 18th:
If you are going to spend more than a billion dollars building one of the world's biggest telescopes, you'll want to put it in a place with the best possible view of the stars. But in the case of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), an instrument that promises unprecedented images of everything from the most distant galaxies to nearby exoplanets, builders may have to settle for second best.
Next week, the fierce legal and cultural battle that has engulfed efforts to build the TMT on Mauna Kea, a 4207-meter-high peak in Hawaii, will reignite as state officials open a pivotal hearing on whether to allow construction. The peak is rated as the best observing site in the Northern Hemisphere, but for Native Hawaiians it is sacred land, and many residents oppose the project. "The risk [to the project] is by no means small," says project manager Gary Sanders of the TMT International Observatory in Pasadena, California, and "the cost of delay is significant." So the project is also hedging its bets by considering alternative sites.
There is a wealth of information available on the Thirty-Meter Telescope web site.
Previously:
Protests Temporarily Halt Thirty-Meter Telescope's Construction in Hawaii
Hawaiian Court Revokes Permit for Construction of Thirty-Meter-Telescope
The board of governors for the Thirty-Meter Telescope has chosen an alternate site for construction that could allow it to cut its losses in Mauna Kea:
The Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) could move to La Palma, in Spain's Canary Islands, if opposition from Native Hawaiians prevents the next-generation observatory from being built atop the Hawaiian mountain of Mauna Kea as planned.
The decision, announced on 31 October by the TMT International Observatory's board of governors, creates an alternative path forward for the troubled mega-telescope. Its opponents blocked access to the Mauna Kea site in April 2015, halting construction, although work on the telescope's components continues at sites around the world. Native Hawaiians regard the decision to build the TMT on Mauna Kea as the continued desecration of a sacred mountaintop that hosts 13 other telescopes, some of which are being decommissioned.
In December, Hawaii's state supreme court nullified the permit that would have allowed the TMT to proceed. A fresh round of hearings began this month, with TMT officials seeking a new permit from the state's Bureau of Land and Natural Resources.
Previously:
Thirty Meter Telescope Considering Move as Hawaii Officials Open Hearing
Hawaiian Court Revokes Permit for Construction of Thirty-Meter-Telescope
Protests Temporarily Halt Thirty-Meter Telescope's Construction in Hawaii
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 26, @02:53PM
There's little or no way they're going to convince (some of) the locals that they want this telescope to be built, it's similar to convincing Native Americans to allow a factory to be built on their reservation. They (again, some of the locals) don't care about what it's doing - except maybe to dislike it, they don't see any benefit to themselves, all they see is the invaders taking yet another piece of what little they have left of their ancestors' land.
If the locals want to sit on the road to the summit to protest, maybe they can find something productive for them to do while they are there and pay them for it? Road maintenance, cleanup and landscaping - preservation of native plants, security?
The other solution is to pray for big, rideable surf, that will reduce the number of protesters considerably.
(Score: 2) by CZB on Wednesday June 26, @02:55PM (1 child)
Do their shaman/elders take donations? What would it take to be accepted as a holy telescope that honors #[local deity]?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 26, @03:15PM
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-20/a-third-of-hawaii-s-molokai-island-is-for-sale-for-260-million [bloomberg.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:04PM (2 children)
Under the surface it is all about money, so
Let the natives operate the telescope, then they have an ongoing income stream
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:12PM (1 child)
Operate the telescope? Why not let the write up the astronomy papers?
Ethnic set-asides done proper!
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Wednesday June 26, @03:18PM
"Why not let the write up the astronomy papers?"
If they go through the PhD level education to have the qualifications, I'm all for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:14PM (2 children)
This is what happens when there is no respect for the law.
Things NEVER get settled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:27PM (1 child)
If the natives occupy government buildings and start beheading politicians and cops, would it be unethical, monstrous, colonialist, and racist to send the Army in to wipe them all out?
We should build a telescope on their holy sites every week until we can answer these crucial questions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:30PM
We are living in the 21st century, not the 19th.
None of that shit is justification for present action.
Otherwise I could shoot Indians for kidnapping and scalping my white ancestors. That shit is long over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @03:32PM
-nomsg