Israel's SpaceIL says it won't try second moonshot
SpaceIL, the Israeli company that attempted but failed to put an unmanned craft on the moon earlier this year, says it will not try a second moonshot.
The company issued a statement Tuesday saying its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as "an exceptional success," despite crash landing on the moon. It says that "an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge" and will instead search for a different mission.
Previously: Private Spacecraft Failed Moon Landing Today [UPDATED]
Israel Will Build Another Lunar Lander
Israeli Spacecraft Beresheet Crash Site Spotted on Moon
Related Stories
[UPDATED. 2019-04-11 03:30pm EDT (19:05 UTC): (From what I heard translated on the live feed.) It appears there was a problem with the main engine. They tried restarting and were able to restart it at one point. They lost telemetry a couple of times. Then it was reported that they lost the lander. Said they were only the 7th country to successfully orbit the moon. --martyb]
Private Spacecraft Attempts a Moon Landing Today:
It has been 48 days since the Beresheet spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket and began a spiraling series of orbits to raise itself toward the Moon. Last week, the 180kg vehicle fired its engines to enter into lunar orbit, and now the time has come for it to attempt a soft landing on the Moon.
No private company has ever achieved what SpaceIL, a private group organized in Israel to win the now defunct Google Lunar XPrize, is attempting. At 3:05pm EDT Thursday (19:05 UTC), the Beresheet vehicle will begin the landing process that will set it down at Mare Serenitatis (the "Sea of Serenity"), about 30 degrees north of the lunar equator. The actual landing should come about 20 minutes later.
Live coverage is available on YouTube.
The team that built the ill fated-Beresheet lander which failed in its landing attempt on Thursday will build another lander.
"We're going to actually build a new halalit — a new spacecraft," billionaire businessman and philanthropist Morris Kahn said in a video statement posted on Twitter by the nonprofit group SpaceIL. "We're going to put it on the moon, and we're going to complete the mission."
The privately-funded Beresheet lander suffered a main engine problem during descent. Although the team was able to get the engine going again, it was too late and Beresheet impacted the surface at 310 mph (500km/h)
The team will still receive a $1 million award from the X Prize Foundation. Apparently this technically qualified as success because:
"I think they managed to touch the surface of the moon, and that's what we were looking for for our Moonshot Award," said X Prize CEO Anousheh Ansari.
Beresheet cost about $100 million in total. 40% of this was funded by Kahn himself.
See also: Israel's Moon probe snaps a final photo before crashing
Previously: Private Spacecraft Failed Moon Landing Today [UPDATED]
SpaceIL, an Israeli nonprofit organization, is dedicated to landing the first Israeli spacecraft on the Moon. Beresheet was their first attempt at meeting this goal. While the spacecraft did land, it first touched the surface about 1000 meters per second faster than intended. The mishap occurred late in the descent profile when the main engine failed—resulting in a very low-angle (<10°), high-speed impact.
The Beresheet impact occurred on 11 April 2019 and LRO passed overhead 11 days later, allowing LROC to acquire a six-image (three NAC left-right pairs) sequence of the search area. The coordinates of the darkest pixel (lowest reflectance) of the central "smudge" are 32.5956°N, 19.3496°E, with a 20-m (latitude) by 8-m (longitude) 95% confidence interval, estimated from seven images acquired before the impact event (over the course of the LRO mission). The elevation is ~2613 meters, and although the uncertainty is not well constrained at this time, it is likely less than 10 meters.
What really happened is they encountered this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @04:11PM
"Our failure was a spectacular success, so we now aim for an even more spectacular fail... hem... success."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 26, @04:19PM
