from the shuffling-step-in-the-right-direction dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
FTC cracks down on robocalls with new initiative
The Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement partners unveiled on Tuesday a new initiative to combat robocalls. "Operation Call it Quits" is a partnership at the local, state and federal level that includes 94 actions targeting illegal robocall operations, including shutting down robocall companies and issuing fines in the millions.
"Nearly all robocalls are illegal unless you've given consent in writing," Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said during a press briefing.
The initiative comes at a time when illegal robocalls have permeated not just household and business landlines but also hospital phone lines. These calls run the gamut from services that promise to reduce your credit card's interest rate to operations that say they'll help you earn money from home. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill mentioned during the briefing that last year alone $10.5 billion was lost to phone scams in the United States.
[...] Earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission gave wireless carriers the green light to block robocalls for customers by default.
Similarly, the FTC hopes that in the upcoming months Congress will give it greater jurisdiction over telecommunications carriers to trace calls back to their source, according to Smith.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 26, @05:32PM
Oh boy! That means no more number spoofing and we can whitelist our contacts!... Right?
What is more important...? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 26, @05:39PM (7 children)
Swear to god, any politician that robocalls me can rest assured I'll vote for their opponent, no matter who they are.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 26, @05:54PM (3 children)
That won't leave you any choice, unless you write in somebody who doesn't want the job, because if they do, you will get a call.
The thing is watered down bullshit. We have to demand the blocking tech in our own phones, not rely on the carriers' "good judgement".
What is more important...? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 26, @06:05PM (2 children)
Most of the robocalls I get these days are spam/scams. But I do remember at least one campaign where I got a robocall from one party's politician (probably the incumbent) and not the other.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 26, @06:24PM
politician, spam/scams, same thing, no?
I still don't know why there is statistically no demand for an end to number spoofing and our own whitelist in our own phones. Then we don't have to think about politicians barging in. The carriers have no business blocking anything. This "initiative" is a product of the advertisers.
What is more important...? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday June 26, @06:34PM
I get mail from incumbent candidates, but our state forces them to print "paid for with taxpayer money", if they did so.
Guess who didn't get re-elected, that year.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 26, @06:09PM (2 children)
It would be good to call or write some politicians, maybe the ones you like, and tell them that.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 26, @06:26PM (1 child)
If they're so tone-deaf they don't realize people absolutely hate robocalls, then a letter to them ain't gonna do squat.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 26, @06:31PM
You could be right. I'm being generous assuming it is simple ignorance on their part. Unawareness of how hated robo calls actually are. To politicians, robo calls may seem like some new high tech idea of which they know little about. Being politicians they are unable to imagine how robo calls do not scale.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 26, @06:07PM (1 child)
The FCC should hire a company to automatically call each and every single American to assure us that the FCC is working hard to end robo calls. Periodically call us with updates on their progress.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by arulatas on Wednesday June 26, @06:32PM
Perhaps with some little advertisement before it to "cover costs"?
----- 10 turns around