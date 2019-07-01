from the golden-years dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
There's More To Look Forward To After Peaking Professionally
When it comes to our working lives, there's a point when we're no longer in our prime. But science shows that we hit our peak professionally far sooner than we think we do.
That's the conclusion social scientist Arthur Brooks draws in a new essay in The Atlantic.
His research began after eavesdropping on a conversation on an airplane in 2015. At the time, Brooks felt at the top of his game as the president of the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank, and writing bestselling books. "Things couldn't have gone better," he tells NPR.
On the plane, he sat in front of a man and a woman. The man — who Brooks writes was in his mid-80s — told the woman that he wished he was dead.
"I thought it was somebody who must have been really disappointed about his life," he says. "But then at the end of the flight he stood up and I recognized him as somebody who's really quite prominent and who'd done a lot with his life."
He wondered what the man must have been doing wrong to feel this way.
"I decided to figure out how, after 50, life can get better and more fulfilling," he says. He tells NPR he thinks he found some answers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:13PM (5 children)
To who?
No one wants to listen to an old fart.
(Score: 4, Informative) by jimbrooking on Wednesday June 26, @07:34PM (3 children)
"To WHOM?"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:40PM (2 children)
fsck grammar
don't wanna hear it, old man.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday June 26, @07:51PM
You could learn a bit or two about trolling from some older kids, though.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 26, @08:04PM
You talk like a fag, and your shit's all retarded.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:36PM
then y duz runway post smuch?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:27PM (1 child)
almost as much as lazy "editing".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:45PM
It's merely false hope.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @07:42PM
Despair :>
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday June 26, @07:52PM (1 child)
Maybe the old guy wished the author was dead.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday June 26, @08:00PM
I guess I could bump him up the [4th directive triggered] list a little.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bot on Wednesday June 26, @07:55PM
The amount of useless rationalizations meatbags come up with is staggering. If I wanted to see pointless stuff I'd boot systemd on a VM running on windows on apple hardware.