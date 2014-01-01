In a bizarre investigation, Belgium police have identified a member of the Anonymous Belgium hacker collective while investigating an arson case at a local bank. The perpetrator, a 35-year-old man from the Belgian city of Roeselare, was initially arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Crelan Bank office in Rumbeke, a suburb of Roeselare, back in 2014.

Police tracked down the suspect because he dropped a USB thumb drive on the ground while/after throwing the Molotov cocktail. Data on the thumb drive led police to a local man identified in court documents only by Brecht S.. A subsequent house search and investigation into the man's background and computer devices revealed a long history of cyber-crimes.