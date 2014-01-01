from the opsec-fail dept.
In a bizarre investigation, Belgium police have identified a member of the Anonymous Belgium hacker collective while investigating an arson case at a local bank. The perpetrator, a 35-year-old man from the Belgian city of Roeselare, was initially arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Crelan Bank office in Rumbeke, a suburb of Roeselare, back in 2014.
Police tracked down the suspect because he dropped a USB thumb drive on the ground while/after throwing the Molotov cocktail. Data on the thumb drive led police to a local man identified in court documents only by Brecht S.. A subsequent house search and investigation into the man's background and computer devices revealed a long history of cyber-crimes.
Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/anonymous-hacker-exposed-after-dropping-usb-drive-while-throwing-molotov-cocktail/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Wednesday June 26, @08:46PM
DDoS attacks, extortion, arson. This guy was a disgruntled customer looking for revenge. He deployed low-skill attacks.
These people don't deserve the "Hacker" moniker.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday June 26, @08:51PM
So, they have him on camera?
Was the usb dropped by someone else?
Was the usb parallel construction?
If you want to stay anonymous, don't throw molotov cocktails at a bank.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @09:07PM
Destruction magic's fine, just don't burn down any building!
And now, he even got summoned a warm bed...