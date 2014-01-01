Stories
Anonymous Hacker Exposed After Dropping USB Drive

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday June 26, @08:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the opsec-fail dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1944

In a bizarre investigation, Belgium police have identified a member of the Anonymous Belgium hacker collective while investigating an arson case at a local bank. The perpetrator, a 35-year-old man from the Belgian city of Roeselare, was initially arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Crelan Bank office in Rumbeke, a suburb of Roeselare, back in 2014.

Police tracked down the suspect because he dropped a USB thumb drive on the ground while/after throwing the Molotov cocktail. Data on the thumb drive led police to a local man identified in court documents only by Brecht S.. A subsequent house search and investigation into the man's background and computer devices revealed a long history of cyber-crimes.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/anonymous-hacker-exposed-after-dropping-usb-drive-while-throwing-molotov-cocktail/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Wednesday June 26, @08:46PM

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 26, @08:46PM (#860252) Journal

    DDoS attacks, extortion, arson. This guy was a disgruntled customer looking for revenge. He deployed low-skill attacks.

    These people don't deserve the "Hacker" moniker.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday June 26, @08:51PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday June 26, @08:51PM (#860253)

    because he dropped a USB thumb drive on the ground while/after throwing the Molotov cocktail.

    So, they have him on camera?
    Was the usb dropped by someone else?
    Was the usb parallel construction?

    If you want to stay anonymous, don't throw molotov cocktails at a bank.

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @09:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 26, @09:07PM (#860256)

    Destruction magic's fine, just don't burn down any building!

    And now, he even got summoned a warm bed...

