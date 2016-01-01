In 2016, the National Security Agency gathered 151 million call records even though Congress made rules to reduce the federal government's sweeping surveillance of Americans' phone records. A new report shows the NSA might have collected additional call data it wasn't authorized to obtain again last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union released documents on Wednesday that it says show the NSA's "unlawful" collection of call detail records, or CDRs, of Americans in October 2018. This comes months after the NSA purged millions of call records.

"These documents further confirm that this surveillance program is beyond redemption and a privacy and civil liberties disaster," Patrick Toomey, staff attorney with the ACLU's National Security Project, said in a letter Wednesday. "The NSA's collection of Americans' call records is too sweeping, the compliance problems too many, and evidence of the program's value all but nonexistent. There is no justification for leaving this surveillance power in the NSA's hands."