posted by chromas on Thursday June 27, @03:33AM
from the junk-shot dept.
Telegraph (no paywall version):
Male fertility is being irreversibly damaged by a diet of western junk food by the time men reach 18, a study has found.
A groundbreaking investigation has established that teenagers who favour high-fat and processed foods like pizzas, chips and snacks are killing off sperm-producing cells that can never be replaced.
It showed that a diet dominated by fish, chicken, vegetables and fruit is best is for protecting those cells and ensuring healthy levels of sperm.
[...] The research is being presented at the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual conference in Vienna.
The solution is simple: don't eat anyone's junk.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday June 27, @03:40AM
I never, ever want kids. I have bad genes and they'd probably end up with crippling OCD like I did. Looks like I should eat even more microwave burritos.
"It's time to lick taint and drink nipple pus, and I'm all out of mayonnaise." -Duck Fuckum