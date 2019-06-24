Stories
Men's Fertility Irreversibly Damaged by Age of 18 Thanks to Western Junk Food Diet, Study Finds

Phoenix666 writes:

Telegraph (no paywall version):

Male fertility is being irreversibly damaged by a diet of western junk food by the time men reach 18, a study has found.

A groundbreaking investigation has established that teenagers who favour high-fat and processed foods like pizzas, chips and snacks are killing off sperm-producing cells that can never be replaced.

It showed that a diet dominated by fish, chicken, vegetables and fruit is best is for protecting those cells and ensuring healthy levels of sperm.

[...] The research is being presented at the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual conference in Vienna.

The solution is simple: don't eat anyone's junk.

