19/06/26/2345246 story
posted by martyb on Thursday June 27, @01:00PM
from the pull-the-shades-and-turn-off-all-your-lights dept.
from the pull-the-shades-and-turn-off-all-your-lights dept.
A solar-powered flying robot has become the lightest machine capable of flying without an attached power source.
Weighing just 259 milligrams, the insect-inspired RoboBee X-Wing has four wings that flap at a rate of 170 times per second. It has a wingspan of 3.5 centimetres and is 6.5 cemtimetres high.
The flying robot was developed by Noah Jafferis and colleagues at Harvard University.
Its wings are controlled by two muscle-like plates that contract when voltage passes through them. They are powered by six tiny solar cells weighing 10 milligrams each, which are located above the wings so as not to interfere with flight.
I, for one, welcome our flying robot overlords.
Tiny Flying Insect Robot Has Four Wings and Weighs Under a Gram | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.