Fatal Blood Transfusion at University of Texas MD Anderson Sparks Federal Investigation

posted by martyb on Thursday June 27, @02:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the trust-but-verify dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/no-one-should-die-blood-transfusion-so-why-did-it-n1021506

In early December, a nurse at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center gave a 23-year-old leukemia patient a blood transfusion that, unbeknownst to the medical staff, had become contaminated with bacteria.

The patient’s blood pressure soon plummeted, but there’s no evidence anyone at the nation’s top-ranked cancer hospital was actively monitoring her vital signs in the crucial moments during and after the procedure, a federal investigation found. She died a little more than a day later.

The potentially preventable death drew a harsh rebuke from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, whose subsequent investigation, made public Monday, uncovered systemic safety lapses at the hospital. Nurses were not properly monitoring patients’ vital signs while administering blood transfusions, not only in the case of the patient who died, but also in 18 out of 33 other cases examined, the investigation found.

[...] Fatal blood transfusions are so rare and so preventable that they are counted among a class of medical mistakes that experts say should never happen. Included on the list of so-called never events: Leaving medical equipment inside a patient after surgery. Operating on the wrong patient or on the wrong body part. Giving patients contaminated drugs.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 27, @03:14PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 27, @03:14PM (#860547) Homepage Journal

    With cheese, you can get away with brushing the mold off. You can't do that with blood?

    --
    Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.

    • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Thursday June 27, @03:51PM

      by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 27, @03:51PM (#860572) Journal

      Hmm, so this blood

        - already had its own bacteria
        - already has its own coagulant

      Yes, I think cheese comparisons are appropriate.

      --
      "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
