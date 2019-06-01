Decisions to prescribe children drugs to treat chronic pain are not guided by sufficient, high quality evidence, according to an important new study published today.

Published as part of a special collection of systematic reviews in the Cochrane Library and recently summarised in the journal PAIN, the overview highlights a dearth of information available about treating childhood chronic pain and concludes that much more needs to be done to improve the quality and quantity of evidence available. It is led by researchers at the University of Bath in collaboration with an international team of researchers and physicians.

In adults, chronic pain lasting for three months or more is known to have a devastating effect. What is less well known is that one in five children also report chronic pain, which is both distressing and disabling for children and their parents.

But the new study reveals a stark contrast between the evidence available for the drugs used to treat adults with chronic pain, compared with that conducted in children. For adults with chronic pain, 300,000 patients have been studied in hundreds of individual randomised control trials. Yet only 393 children have participated in just six trials ever undertaken.

The research is a summary of all available systematic reviews of studies in this area and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Versus Arthritis and also involves Bath's Centre for Pain Services (part of the RUH Foundation Trust).

The team who prepared the overview stress that lack of evidence does not mean evidence of no effect. But they argue there has been very little investment in researching which drugs can best help children with chronic pain and suggest that this issue should be urgently addressed to increase confidence that children are getting the best treatment.