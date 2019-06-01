from the making-ouchies-go-away dept.
Decisions to prescribe children drugs to treat chronic pain are not guided by sufficient, high quality evidence, according to an important new study published today.
Published as part of a special collection of systematic reviews in the Cochrane Library and recently summarised in the journal PAIN, the overview highlights a dearth of information available about treating childhood chronic pain and concludes that much more needs to be done to improve the quality and quantity of evidence available. It is led by researchers at the University of Bath in collaboration with an international team of researchers and physicians.
In adults, chronic pain lasting for three months or more is known to have a devastating effect. What is less well known is that one in five children also report chronic pain, which is both distressing and disabling for children and their parents.
But the new study reveals a stark contrast between the evidence available for the drugs used to treat adults with chronic pain, compared with that conducted in children. For adults with chronic pain, 300,000 patients have been studied in hundreds of individual randomised control trials. Yet only 393 children have participated in just six trials ever undertaken.
The research is a summary of all available systematic reviews of studies in this area and is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Versus Arthritis and also involves Bath's Centre for Pain Services (part of the RUH Foundation Trust).
The team who prepared the overview stress that lack of evidence does not mean evidence of no effect. But they argue there has been very little investment in researching which drugs can best help children with chronic pain and suggest that this issue should be urgently addressed to increase confidence that children are getting the best treatment.
[...] The team acknowledges that there are practical and ethical barriers to conducting randomised control trials on children, but suggest that these are no different from other areas of paediatric pharmacological research.
Co-author Dr. Emma Fisher [...] added: "Children are not just small adults so we cannot simply extrapolate evidence acquired from adults and use it in children.
"With the evidence available currently we cannot say for sure whether the drugs used are the best approach. Yet at the current rate of clinical trial reporting—only one every 3.5 years—it would take us over 1,000 years to have a good enough evidence base to properly inform decisions. This lack of knowledge requires new funding and urgent attention."
Pharmacological interventions for chronic pain in children: an overview of systematic reviews, PAIN (2019). DOI: 10.1097/j.pain.0000000000001609
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 27, @05:51PM (2 children)
I thought mom's kisses made EVERYTHING better?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Thursday June 27, @05:54PM
They do, but that's what we call a placebo effect.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 27, @06:16PM
We put that in a bottle along with acetaminophen and oxycodone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 27, @06:12PM
The idea is to get kids hooked on pain meds early in their lives so the pharmaceutical companies have a customer for life.
Do the drugs work? They seem to work out OK for big Pharma.