Everyone has a heartbeat with a unique auditory signature. A new device developed for U.S. Special Forces can be used to tell them apart similar to irises or fingerprints even at a distance.

A new device, developed for the Pentagon after US Special Forces requested it, can identify people without seeing their face: instead it detects their unique cardiac signature with an infrared laser. While it works at 200 meters (219 yards), longer distances could be possible with a better laser. “I don’t want to say you could do it from space,” says Steward Remaly, of the Pentagon’s Combatting [sic] Terrorism Technical Support Office, “but longer ranges should be possible.”

[...]the new device, called Jetson uses laser vibrometry to detect surface vibrations the heartbeat causes on skin, clothing, or jackets (though it is not effective through very heavy clothing such as thick winter coats).

Cardiac signatures are already used for security identification. The Canadian company Nymi has developed a wrist-worn pulse sensor as an alternative to fingerprint identification. The technology has been trialed by the Halifax building society in the UK. Jetson extends this approach by adapting an off-the shelf device that is usually used to check vibration from a distance in structures such as wind turbines. For Jetson, a special gimbal was added so that an invisible, quarter-size laser spot could be kept on a target. It takes about 30 seconds to get a good return, so at present the device is only effective where the subject is sitting or standing.

The developers of the technology indicate that this could likely also be adjusted to scan remotely for heart issues such as arrythmias.