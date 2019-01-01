[m]ore than 80 million men, women and children in the United States [alone, who] experience hair loss. Genetics, aging, childbirth, cancer treatment, burn injuries and medical disorders such as alopecia can cause the condition. Hair loss is often associated with emotional distress that can reduce quality of life and lead to anxiety and depression.

"Our new protocol described today overcomes key technological challenges that kept our discovery from real-world use," says Alexey Terskikh, Ph.D., an associate professor in Sanford Burnham Prebys' Development, Aging and Regeneration Program and the co-founder and chief scientific officer of Stemson Therapeutics. "Now we have a robust, highly controlled method for generating natural-looking hair that grows through the skin using an unlimited source of human iPSC-derived dermal papilla cells. This is a critical breakthrough in the development of cell-based hair-loss therapies and the regenerative medicine field."