Given that most sane people now have blocked google analytics, Fast Company reports that the new recaptcha wants to embed itself everywhere and declare those who don't use chrome or aren't signed in at their google account as bots, and thus not worthy of accessing the internet.
“It’s a better experience for users. Everyone has failed a Captcha,” says Cy Khormaee, the reCaptcha product lead at Google. Instead, Google analyzes the way users navigate through a website and assigns them a risk score based on how malicious their behavior is. Khormaee won’t share what signals Google uses to determine these scores because he says that would make it easier for scammers to imitate benign users, but he believes that this new version of reCaptcha makes it incredibly difficult for bots or Captcha farmers—humans who are paid tiny amounts to break Captchas online—to fool Google’s system.
[...]“You have to understand what behavior on the site should be and mimic that well enough to fool us,” he says. “That’s a really hard problem versus the general problem of, ‘Pretend like I’m a human.'” Website administrators then get access to their visitors’ risk scores and can decide how to handle them: For instance, if a user with a high risk score attempts to log in, the website can set rules to ask them to enter additional verification information through two-factor authentication. As Khormaee put it, the “worst case is we have a little inconvenience for legitimate users, but if there is an adversary, we prevent your account from being stolen.”
[...]To make this risk-score system work accurately, website administrators are supposed to embed reCaptcha v3 code on all of the pages of their website, not just on forms or log-in pages. Then, reCaptcha learns over time how their website’s users typically act, helping the machine learning algorithm underlying it to generate more accurate risk scores. Because reCaptcha v3 is likely to be on every page of a website if you’re signed into your Google account there’s a chance Google is getting data about every single webpage you go to that is embedded with reCaptcha v3—and there many be no visual indication on the site that it’s happening, beyond a small reCaptcha logo hidden in the corner.
And that information is just one request, subpoena, or National Security Letter away from being in the hands of the government, too.
by Anonymous Coward
They can take their code and embed it up their shiny metal asses.
by Anonymous Coward
Did Google just openly admit that they want websites to add code that will track all actions a user takes - on every page - so Google can build a profile and use it to determine if they want you to be able to use other parts of that site and other sites?
by Anonymous Coward
More likely, Google will fail to understand what behavior on the site should be, and block legitimate users. In my experience, they already do, and I find that all recapchas are impossible. I get a continuous string of “Multiple correct solutions required”.
Apparently I’m a robot.
Nowadays, when a site asks me to fill out a recapcha that, I close the tab.
by Anonymous Coward
They 100% do, however if you use chrome it auto-magically works all the time....
fuckin' google, now if only clients would bother to care!
by Anonymous Coward
But no thanks.
I'd rather have my tonsils extracted through my ears.
reCAPTCHA dis, muddahfuckah!
by meustrus
It's really sad that you have to make this statement for people to grasp how dystopian Google is. Apparently the surveillance state is fine as long as it is privately operated (read: not accountable to any democratic process).
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
by Anonymous Coward
one reason people might consider it better than governement is because you can opt to not do business with a company(hopefully) not as easy with the gun bearing gov.
by JoeMerchant
Your DNA uniquely identifies you.
Global databases and video surveillance can not only recognize your face, but also your general build and gait.
Machine learning can track you by IP and uniquely identify your behavior patterns.
Packet sniffers will decrypt and analyze your https traffic. Oh, yes they will - it's just a matter of time before it's cheap enough to make it worth doing to you.
The only thing that's preventing all this from going sideways and making your life a living hell is the rule of law. Yes, that same corrupt and untrustworthy government that you're trying to hide from is your only hope of salvation. Try to elect a better one.
Nothing new, really. Back before all of this tech-angst, the only thing keeping people from shooting you through your windows in your sleep for the contents of your home or other reasons was the rule of law, and maybe your neighbors if they slept lightly and liked you. It's not like we've EVER had enough police presence to stop a shooter like that, and I'm pretty sure we wouldn't want it.
by Snotnose
to disable this spy crap?
by JoeMerchant
Unplug. [goodreads.com]
by Farkus888
Same advice I give people about identity theft. You can't, it is over. Better to plan a path that works for you with that assumption than to attempt a thing you'll never accomplish. Even if you are independently wealthy and become a mountain hermit you can't One day the shop you buy supplies from only in cash from will add a security camera. There is nothing you can do about it. Better for all of us to start figuring out what those adjustments are. Poisoning the well using automated software will get you further than partially blocking trackers for example.
by Anonymous Coward
these websites having analytics, fonts and other google javascript libraries on every page?
(Not that my browser actually fetches these, thanks umatrix).