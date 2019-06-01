Space station mold survives high doses of ionizing radiation
The International Space Station, like all human habitats in space, has a nagging mold problem. Astronauts on the ISS spend hours every week cleaning the inside of the station's walls to prevent mold from becoming a health problem.
New research being presented here finds mold spores may also survive on the outside walls of spacecraft.
Spores of the two most common types of mold on the ISS, Aspergillus and Pennicillium, survive X-ray exposure at 200 times the dose that would kill a human, according to Marta Cortesão, a microbiologist at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Cologne, who will present the new research Friday at the 2019 Astrobiology Science Conference (AbSciCon 2019).
Pennicillium and Aspergillus species are not usually harmful, but inhaling their spores in large amounts can sicken people with weakened immune systems. Mold spores can withstand extreme temperatures, ultraviolet light, chemicals and dry conditions. This resiliency makes them hard to kill.
"We now know that [fungal spores] resist radiation much more than we thought they would, to the point where we need to take them into consideration when we are cleaning spacecraft, inside and outside," Cortesao said. "If we're planning a long duration mission, we can plan on having these mold spores with us because probably they will survive the space travel."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Hartree on Friday June 28, @06:21PM (1 child)
If travel through space on open surfaces won't kill mold spores and the like, this makes the Fermi Paradox even worse. Some subset of any alien microbes would probably be just as tough.
Not only do we need to consider not having seen evidence of intelligent life that has gotten into space, we have to wonder why any tough microscopic life forms they would have carried with them haven't shown up. That they don't have to be buried inside a meteoroid for shielding against radiation opens things up more.
It's another indication that it's a low probability event that there are races that can accidently loft microbes into space, so we haven't seen them. Or that the conditions for such civilizations to arise are new enough that any microbes they got into space haven't been able to make the multiple hops that it would likely take to cover the interstellar distances given 14 odd billion years of the universe existing.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday June 28, @07:13PM
Makes it virtually certain that Earthly microbes have made it to Mars. And vice-versa. Probably happened billions of years before the Viking landers. Nevertheless, might be a good idea to route future missions to Mars so that they pass close to the sun.
There's a strange perceptual dualism about life. When we fear ecological collapse, supervolcano eruptions, asteroid impacts, and other calamities, then life is very very fragile. When we fear diseases and invasive species, then life is really tough. "Life find a way."