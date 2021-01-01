Cybercriminals are increasingly using shimmers instead of skimmers in attacks targeting automated teller machines, Flashpoint reports.

Skimmers are small devices nearly indistinguishable from legitimate card readers, which have been designed to steal the data from the card’s magnetic stripe, thus allowing hackers to clone cards. These devices can fit over an existing card reader and are typically difficult to notice.

The widespread implementation of the Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV) payment method via chip cards, prevents the use of skimmers by storing data on integrated circuits. Attackers are now focusing on capturing data from the chip, and this is where shimmers enter stage.

First detailed in 2016, these thin devices are much smaller than skimmers and are usually positioned between the chip and the chip reader inside an ATM or point-of-sale system. They include flash storage and a microchip and store copied payment card data, which is then dumped onto the magnetic stripe of a fraudulent card.

[...] Chip cards in theory cannot be cloned due to an integrated circuit card verification value (iCVV), which differs from the more familiar CVV number stored on magnetic stripes. iCVVs prevent the copying of magnetic-stripe data from the chip, and the creation of counterfeit magnetic stripe cards using the data.

[...] Attackers take advantage of improperly implemented EMV chip card standard to target less secure configurations, such as Static Data Authentication (SDA) EMV cards, which are slowly being replaced with Dynamic Data Authentication (DDA), and Combined Data Authentication (CDA).