Purism’s Librem Key is Now the First and Only USB Security Token to be Made in the USA

posted by martyb on Saturday June 29, @02:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the an-advantage-for-whom? dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://puri.sm/posts/purisms-librem-key-is-now-the-first-and-only-usb-security-token-to-be-made-in-the-usa/

[...] Initially manufactured in-part by partner Nitrokey, Purism is now manufacturing Librem Keys entirely from Purism’s Carlsbad, California headquarters – the same U.S. facility used to manufacture its Librem 5 smartphone devkits in 2018. Version 2 also stores up to 4096-bit RSA keys and up to 512-bit ECC keys and securely generates keys directly on the device.

Supply chain security is a rising concern due to the lack of control hardware companies have over manufacturing links. Threats include security hacks, malware concerns, cyber-espionage, and even copyright theft. Purism sees protection of its supply chain as an existentially important issue, and has invested in supply chain improvements including the launch of Librem Key V2.

Original Submission


Purism's Librem Key is Now the First and Only USB Security Token to be Made in the USA
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 29, @02:37PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 29, @02:37PM (#861324)

    If I read that correctly, this means that their key is the only one guaranteed to be 100% NSA friendly.....

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 29, @02:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 29, @02:46PM (#861326)

      That'z the obvious joke but I don't think so.

  • (Score: 2) by NateMich on Saturday June 29, @02:58PM

    by NateMich (6662) on Saturday June 29, @02:58PM (#861329)

    That's amazing!

    ...Actually, I don't fucking care.

