Microsoft is Seeking to Join Linux Private Security Board

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Microsoft is seeking to join Linux private security board

Microsoft's relationship with the Linux community wasn't exactly rosy under Ballmer, who is notorious for having hated Linux with a passion. Satya Nadella has been working to change that, and the company is a high-paying, platinum member of the Linux Foundation, a move that has been treated with skepticism by the community, given its anti-establishment inclinations.

In a new move, the company is looking to join the linux-distros and oss-security mailing lists, which are used by representatives from Linux distributions as a private channel where they can report and coordinate on security issues – which one depending on the severity and whether they've been disclosed to the public.

[...] [Sasha] Levin, who is an active contributor to the Linux Kernel, also noted that Microsoft's Linux builds are not based on other distributions from members such as Ubuntu, Debian, Suse, Red Hat and Chrome OS, and that Greg Kroah-Hartman from the Linux Foundation can vouch for him.

