An inventor is claiming to have made pills that make farts smell like chocolate and lily of the valley instead of the usual foul stench which would make an onion cry. Christian Poincheval, 69, said he got the idea while "at a table with friends after a copious meal when we nearly asphyxiated ourselves. The pills are technically "dietary supplements" made from natural ingredients. There is also a powdered version available for dogs. In the world of bodyhacks surely this must win.

Original Submission