Man Invents Pills to Make Flatulence Smell Better

Chocolate writes:

An inventor is claiming to have made pills that make farts smell like chocolate and lily of the valley instead of the usual foul stench which would make an onion cry. Christian Poincheval, 69, said he got the idea while "at a table with friends after a copious meal when we nearly asphyxiated ourselves. The pills are technically "dietary supplements" made from natural ingredients. There is also a powdered version available for dogs. In the world of bodyhacks surely this must win.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @12:50AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @12:50AM (#861487)

    WTF!

    This is like those bras they made, that prevents them from bouncing/moving! Talk about taking the joy out of life!!!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @01:00AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @01:00AM (#861491)

      Where V is the volume of gas released:

      V = .64 x ((8.5 + (2 x 35))

      V = .64 x 78.5

      V = 50.24

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 30, @01:10AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday June 30, @01:10AM (#861495) Journal

    I want just the opposite, for when I'm on a crowded subway, and the power goes off.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday June 30, @01:14AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 30, @01:14AM (#861498) Journal

    DARK chocolate.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by RandomFactor on Sunday June 30, @01:21AM (1 child)

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 30, @01:21AM (#861500) Journal

    There is also a powdered version available for dogs.

    TAKE MY MONEY!

    • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday June 30, @01:38AM

      by Booga1 (6333) on Sunday June 30, @01:38AM (#861502)

      Yeah, no kidding!
      My dog once ate a Costco size bag of Ricola cough drops which caused massive uncontrollable farts.
      It smelled like someone dumped a whole can of lemon Pledge in every room.

