posted by martyb on Sunday June 30, @12:24AM
from the Better-out-than-in-I-always-say dept.
An inventor is claiming to have made pills that make farts smell like chocolate and lily of the valley instead of the usual foul stench which would make an onion cry. Christian Poincheval, 69, said he got the idea while "at a table with friends after a copious meal when we nearly asphyxiated ourselves. The pills are technically "dietary supplements" made from natural ingredients. There is also a powdered version available for dogs. In the world of bodyhacks surely this must win.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @12:50AM (1 child)
WTF!
This is like those bras they made, that prevents them from bouncing/moving! Talk about taking the joy out of life!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 30, @01:00AM
Where V is the volume of gas released:
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 30, @01:10AM
I want just the opposite, for when I'm on a crowded subway, and the power goes off.
What is more important...? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday June 30, @01:14AM
DARK chocolate.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2, Funny) by RandomFactor on Sunday June 30, @01:21AM (1 child)
TAKE MY MONEY!
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday June 30, @01:38AM
Yeah, no kidding!
My dog once ate a Costco size bag of Ricola cough drops which caused massive uncontrollable farts.
It smelled like someone dumped a whole can of lemon Pledge in every room.