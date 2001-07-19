from the ants-in-my-pants dept.
Found: A sweet way to make everyday things almost indestructible
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine reveals how sugars could be used to make almost indestructible cloth and other materials. Nature figured it out long ago, but the answer has been hidden away in bubbling baths of acid.
In certain acidic hot springs, even volcanic hot springs, live ancient single-celled organisms that can exist in conditions far too extreme for most forms of life. They have tiny appendages called pili that are so tough that they resisted UVA scientists' numerous efforts to break them apart to learn their secrets. "We were unable to take these things apart in boiling detergent. They just remained absolutely intact," said researcher Edward H. Egelman, PhD, of UVA's Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. "So we then tried much harsher treatments, including boiling them in lye, which is sodium hydroxide. Nope."
The researchers tried several other approaches before throwing up their hands and turning to cryo-electron microscopy, which allows them to image submicroscopic things almost down to individual atoms. What they found was shocking. "There's just a huge amount of sugar covering the entire surface of these filaments in a way that has never been seen before," Egelman said. "These bugs have devised a way to just use massive amounts of sugar to cover these filaments and make them resistant to the incredible extremes of the environment in which they live."
[...] People can take a lesson from nature's design to manufacture products that are similarly sturdy, Egelman said. Take a protein such as wool, say, and coat it in a special arrangement of sugars and you could make amazingly durable clothing, carpet or even building materials. "Proteins are pretty sturdy and resilient, but with this type of covering of sugar, they would be much more stable, even more resilient," Egelman said. "They could have lots of uses."
An extensively glycosylated archaeal pilus survives extreme conditions (DOI: 10.1038/s41564-019-0458-x) (DX)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bussdriver on Monday July 01, @01:17PM (1 child)
Will this go the direction of the great British film https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0044876 [imdb.com] ?
(Yes, that is Obi-Wan Kenobi before Star Wars fame.)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:24PM
"This is not the suit you are looking for"
But, nah, today spatial application will override the (already non-existing) textile industry and trade unions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @01:18PM (1 child)
Eat bugs, you click-bitey journo idiot, and may you get diabetes from it.
Examples of "sugars" that aren't sweet, more commonly called polysaccharides:
- starch
- cellulose
- lignin
- chitin [wikipedia.org] - yes, the insects are covered in "sugars". Why... aren't they sweet?
It just happens those extremophiles the TFA mentions have their pili covered in a substance with a close resemblance to chitin, only packed tighter and with unusually high number of hydrophobic units along the biopolymer chain.
So it's chitin wool, that's a way cooler way to put it imo.
So it's chitin wool, that's a way cooler way to put it imo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @02:01PM
This sounds like a great way to make products that won't biodegrade or be recyclable in any way
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Monday July 01, @02:14PM
We do not need everyday things almost indestructible. We actually want them to be degradable unless you count your product as life saving or having an expected time of life of decades. Otherwise it will just end up in a landfill.
What I would like is an almost indestructible material with a kind of biologic or chemical kill switch that would be activated when the product was in a landfill or certain maintenance was not done. This way things by default would decompose and become nothing.