from the getting-a-charge-out-of-life dept.
An article from c|net has their list of 5 Phones with the Best Battery Life:
From 5G and folding displays to pop-up cameras and in-screen fingerprint readers, this year has been a dynamic time for phones. But whether or not these technological trends are here to stay, one phone feature always ranks at the top of the list for users: a long battery life.
Now that we've reached the middle of 2019, it's time to take a look at some of the best phones so far. After all, the last thing you want is for your phone to run out of juice when you need it most. Usually, a phone lasts a full workday with moderate use. But if you use it heavily, you'll need to recharge it more often. Batteries also lose steam over time, running down faster the longer you've owned the phone. The possibility of losing battery -- and therefore losing your communication hub -- is frightening and real.
If you feel your phone's battery seems to be stuck in the '90s and doesn't last as long as you'd like, you're not alone. So if a long-life battery tops your list of needs, check out these top-scorers -- they lasted impressively long during our lab tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode.
Wait. In Airplane mode? So that means that there are no radio circuits active. No phone calls. No internet (LTE or Wi-Fi). That makes these results questionable for real-world use, but it may be somewhat indicative of comparative longevity. With that caveat, what were their results?
- Apple iPhone XR:
- 19 hours and 53 minutes
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:
- 21 hours
- [*] Samsung Galaxy S10:
- 18 hours
- Huawei P30 Pro:
- 22 hours and 57 minutes
- [*] Huawei P30:
- 21 hours and 31 minutes
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9:
- 19 hours and 20 minutes
- LG V50 ThinQ:
- 17 hours and 49 minutes
[*] Related model that was also tested.
I do not use FaceBook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or any other social media site (except SoylentNews, of course). I also use my phone as a local hotspot to get on the internet when at home -- but it is usually in my charger when doing that. Further, I activated all the battery-saving measures I could find. That said, I generally have about 50% charge left on my Galaxy S7 at day's end.
How does your phone usage and logevity stack up?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday July 01, @02:41PM (1 child)
Well, lets see, my Unisonic Model 6434 doesn't even have batteries and I have been using it regularly since at least the early 1990s.
Oh, was I supposed to throw everything away and replace it every year like some wasteful consumerard? I didn't get that memo. Must have been sent out on Twitter(R)(TM) or Facebook(R)(TM).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 01, @02:46PM
Motorola 815e (the thick version of the Razr) flip-feature phone FTW... when I retired mine it was because the battery wasn't holding a charge anymore and a replacement battery cost more than a new Nexus 5. It was a hell of a practical phone, ran all week on a single charge when it was new.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 01, @02:43PM (1 child)
I'm holding in my hand right now a Ulephone Armor 6e, IP68 waterproof, 5AH battery, Android 9, all the toys, and compatible with Mint Mobile's $15/month plan for voice and data.
I don't know how many hours it would run in the article's test, but my guess is: more than any of the phones tested / presented, particularly if you let Android 9 manage the power as it does in its default settings.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 01, @03:13PM
*Ulefone [ulefone.com]
Never heard of it. Engrish in product descriptions, ships from Hong Kong. Decent pricing, and they have one with a 6350mAh battery.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @03:26PM (1 child)
Cheap android option BLU (Bold Like Us) overlooked as usual. My relatively new Studio M6 LTE goes for DAYS between recharging with light use (a few calls , 1 hr web browsing )
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 01, @03:27PM
BLU Phones Secretly Sent Personal Data to China [soylentnews.org]
Amazon Suspends Sales of Blu Phones Due to Privacy Concerns [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday July 01, @03:28PM
Android
I turn off WiFi when not in range. I notice something, I think Play, turns on wifi randomly. Presumably so they can use my phone to wardrive (oh, and download updates). No way to disable the behaviour.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday July 01, @03:42PM
Those units are all hours and minutes? Not a single one on the list exceeds even a single day, let along can run on standby for several weeks. WTF is wrong with both the phones and the "apps" they are afflicted with?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 01, @03:44PM
I bought a Samsung GT-S5570 about seven years ago, it was an outgoing model then. It was dirt cheap. If I turn off the wifi, the bluetooth and the GPS since I have no need for those things it lasts about a week or so if I only use it for calls and messages. For work I got a Samsung Galaxy A3 (or is it 4 or 5 or whatever, I forget). Same there really, no need for the bluetooth, the GPS and the wifi it lasts about the same if I use it just to make calls, messages and such. I run a couple of apps on it to mostly to show train- and bus schedules.
So I guess about a week during normal usage (for me). But then I don't really take or make all that many calls.