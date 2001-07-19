from the How-to-keep-a-cool-head-in-summer dept.
Freak flooding in Guadalajara after a massive hail storm. Pictures on BBC:
Six suburbs in the Mexican city of Guadalajara were carpeted in a thick layer of ice after a heavy hailstorm. The ice was up to 1.5m (5ft) thick in places, half-burying vehicles.
[...]Hailstorms form when warm, moist air from the surface rises upwards forming showers and storms. Temperatures higher up, even in summer, can get well below 0C and so ice crystals form along with something called "supercooled water" which then grows into pellets of ice.
In severe thunderstorms, air can rise rapidly and is able to hold up these hailstones and allow them to expand in size. Eventually they get too heavy and fall to the ground.
In warmer parts of the year, such as in Guadalajara which has maximum temperatures of around 31-32C [(87-90 °F)] in June, more moisture is available, contributing to the formation of hailstorms.
Temperatures this month have been higher than normal with Torreon, to the north of Guadalajara, reaching highs of 37C [(99 °F)].
Hm, I wonder if somebody is going to mention anthropogenic warming with this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @04:14PM (6 children)
If this is true why don't we just move the surface of the earth up a few meters so it cools down?
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @04:20PM
Because khallow holds a patent on this solution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @04:21PM (1 child)
Because for a few meters of additional elevation, you'd have to increase the surface by several million square kilometers, and where would we take that surface from? ;-)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday July 01, @04:39PM
First, I reckon that not all the Earth surface will need elevating - perhaps only Greenland and Antarctica would do? Ok, maybe the Arctic Ocean too
Second, I have this wonderful idea - how about instead raising soil, we acrually raise some glaciers. I mean, look, 'ts cheaper and will keep us cool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @04:52PM (1 child)
Assuming it was even possible, move mass on this scale and you’d slow the rotation of the earth in the same way a spinning ice skater slows as soon as they put their arms out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @05:09PM
According to holders inequality slowing the rotation will tend to cool the average temperature too by making it less uniform (cooler nights and hotter days).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @05:02PM
I suspect this is a troll question, but it triggered the What [xkcd.com] If [xkcd.com] XKCD [xkcd.com] series in my mind, so let me take a gander.
We don't because of several reasons:
1) It'd be extremely hard to do. It would take an infeasible amount of energy to move that much soil around to lift any appreciable amount of area up. Likewise, the social chaos (and maybe infrastructure and crop failure) displacement would be crazy. Think of how much disruption is caused when trying to move a bridge under on a busy highway, and that's just one piece of limited use area, not an entire city or farmland.
2) It would cause other issues it would not address, or even make worse. For example, there would be unknown impacts to rainfall (and thus crop harvests). Radiation from could be worse due to less atmosphere between us and the Sun.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @04:34PM
You can bet the MSM will, but they'll call it "climate change" and most likely include the words "in recent years".
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 01, @04:57PM
So did they promptly use all the ice to make tequila drinks for the gringos?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 01, @05:03PM
Save it for your blog "Hm, I wonder if somebody is going to mention anthropogenic warming with this?"
Just the facts, none of this flat earth coal rolling nonsense please!