On Tuesday, Orion will fly 55 seconds before violently escaping from its rocket
Nearly five years have passed since NASA first launched its Orion spacecraft to an apogee of 5,800km above the Earth, completing a successful test flight of the capsule intended to carry astronauts to lunar orbit in the 2020s.
Now, NASA is preparing for its second Orion launch, although this flight will be considerably shorter. On Tuesday morning, NASA intends to launch a boilerplate version of Orion—essentially a well instrumented vehicle without any life-support equipment or many other critical systems—on top of a solid rocket booster built by Northrop Grumman.
The rocket is actually an old Peacekeeper intercontinental ballistic missile, now refurbished for commercial purposes. It will launch the Orion to an altitude of nearly 9.5km above the Florida coast in order to test Orion's launch abort system at the point of maximum dynamic pressure. This will occur about 55 seconds after launch.
Testing the full expendable rocket system would be painful... for you.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 01, @09:24PM
This is an unbelievable colossal waste! It seems like this should be criminal. A scandal on a par with Wall Street crashing the economy.
Orion (and SLS) should be cancelled and that part of NASA's budget given to SpaceX to develop whatever SLS / Orion were going to supposedly be used for.
I don't intend any insult to the skills of engineers working on these projects. But if I accomplished so little with so much, I wonder what the results would be?
Instead of a jobs program for Alabama, let's have a government jobs program for California.
The story also has a link to an Ars Technica article [arstechnica.com] from February.
SLS in particular: take an expensive reusable engine from the space shuttle, and put it on an expendable launcher. What an idea!
