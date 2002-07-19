Stories
An MRI of a Single Atom

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 02, @02:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the make-a-nice-hard-drive-read-head dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Researchers at the Ewha Womans University's Center for Quantum Nanoscience have successfully performed the world's smallest MRI visualizing the magnetic field of a single atom.

Through precise preparation of the sample, [iron and titanium] atoms were readily visible in the microscope. The researchers then used the microscope's tip like an MRI machine to map the three-dimensional magnetic field created by the atoms with unprecedented resolution. In order to do so, they attached another spin cluster to the sharp metal tip of their microscope. Similar to everyday magnets, the two spins would attract or repel each other depending on their relative positions. By sweeping the tip spin cluster over the atom on the surface, the researchers were able to map out the magnetic interaction.

The researchers now intend to use the single-atom grade MRI to investigate more molecules and magnetic materials on the nanoscale.

"We now plan to study a variety of systems using our microscopic MRI." The ability to analyze the magnetic structure on the nanoscale can help researchers to develop new materials and drugs.

The techniques additionally have potential application controlling quantum systems in quantum computing.

Original Submission


