BleepingComputer reports that Chinese smart home vendor Orvibo has an unsecured database online that exposes over 2 billion logs detailing usernames, email address, passwords and more.

The disclosing research firm's report is available here.

vpnMentor's research team reached out to the vendor on June 16th, but did not receive a response and as of publication the database is apparently still online and the amount of data exposed is still increasing.

Exposed data includes:

Email addresses

Passwords

Account reset codes

Precise user geolocation

IP addresses

Username & UserID

Family name & Family ID

Device name & Device that accessed account

Recorded conversations through Smart Camera

Scheduling information

Passwords are hashed but without adding a salt, making them relatively easy to crack.

Possibilities for hackers are myriad, including completely locking users out of their own accounts and taking complete control of smart homes, accessing video feeds, unlocking doors and more.