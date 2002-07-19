19/07/02/0122240 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 02, @01:22PM
from the no-salt-added dept.
BleepingComputer reports that Chinese smart home vendor Orvibo has an unsecured database online that exposes over 2 billion logs detailing usernames, email address, passwords and more.
The disclosing research firm's report is available here.
vpnMentor's research team reached out to the vendor on June 16th, but did not receive a response and as of publication the database is apparently still online and the amount of data exposed is still increasing.
Exposed data includes:
- Email addresses
- Passwords
- Account reset codes
- Precise user geolocation
- IP addresses
- Username & UserID
- Family name & Family ID
- Device name & Device that accessed account
- Recorded conversations through Smart Camera
- Scheduling information
Passwords are hashed but without adding a salt, making them relatively easy to crack.
Possibilities for hackers are myriad, including completely locking users out of their own accounts and taking complete control of smart homes, accessing video feeds, unlocking doors and more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 02, @02:16PM
Random curiosity--
Any idea how many customers it took to generate "over 2 billion logs"?
Might not be that many customers, but hundreds or thousands of logs saved from each customer, every day??
If this has been going on for ~3 years (1000 days), that suggests 2 million logs per day...
Doesn't bother me, my house is dumb and happy. Just swapped the programmable thermostat (that was nearly impossible to program) for a non-programmable one. When we want air conditioning, we turn it on, simple.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 02, @02:21PM (1 child)
We don't need more legislation. [securityweek.com] Just sue them [thomsonreuters.com] until data breeches stop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 02, @02:29PM
Nice idea, but if I'm in USA and I sue a Chinese company I don't think there is any chance I'll ever see any kind of settlement. Thus, no lawyer will take this case on speculation?