Russia: Fire kills 14 sailors aboard navy research submersible
A fire aboard a Russian navy research submersible has killed 14 crew members, the Russian defence ministry says.
The crew was poisoned by fumes as the vessel was taking measurements in Russian territorial waters on Monday.
The ministry gave no details about the type of vessel. But Russian media reports say it was a nuclear mini-submarine used for special operations.
The fire was later put out and the vessel is now at Severomorsk, the main base of the Russian Northern Fleet.
Rumors of imminent global conflict turned out to be unfounded.
Also at NYT.
