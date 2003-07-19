from the The-Heat-is-On!-?? dept.
We've Already Built too Many Power Plants and Cars to Prevent 1.5 °C of Warming:
In a [...] paper published in Nature today[*], researchers found we're now likely to sail well past 1.5 ˚C of warming, the aspirational limit set by the Paris climate accords, even if we don't build a single additional power plant, factory, vehicle, or home appliance. Moreover, if these components of the existing energy system operate for as long as they have historically, and we build all the new power facilities already planned, they'll emit about two thirds of the carbon dioxide necessary to crank up global temperatures by 2 ˚C.
If fractions of a degree don't sound that dramatic, consider that 1.5 ˚C of warming could already be enough to expose 14% of the global population to bouts of severe heat, melt nearly 2 million square miles (5 million square kilometers) of Arctic permafrost, and destroy more than 70% of the world's coral reefs. The hop from there to 2 ˚C may subject nearly three times as many people to heat waves, thaw nearly 40% more permafrost, and all but wipe out coral reefs, among other devastating effects, research finds.
The basic conclusion here is, in some ways, striking. We've already built a system that will propel the planet into the dangerous terrain that scientists have warned for decades we must avoid. This means that building lots of renewables and adding lots of green jobs, the focus of much of the policy debate over climate, isn't going to get the job done.
We now have to ask a much harder societal question: How do we begin forcing major and expensive portions of existing energy infrastructure to shut down years, if not decades, before the end of its useful economic life?
Power plants can cost billions of dollars and operate for half a century. Yet the study notes that the average age of coal plants in China and India—two of the major drivers of the increase in "committed emissions" since the earlier paper—is about 11 and 12 years, respectively.
[*] Monday.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @01:53PM (2 children)
Just askin', how much % of CO2 is man related, or anthropogenic if you like big words, compared to total emissions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @02:40PM
The better question to ask is WTF is with the angle here. We need to build new power plants to replace older ones. New power plants should be built with the latest technology in solar, wind, and nuclear. Maybe that's too close to socialism for the pseudo-left, who seem more interested in returning us to the dark ages and the feudal era. If Trotsky was fascinated by a power plant built on a peat bog, wonder what he would have thought of nuclear and solar?
Fossil fuels have to go, if for no other reason than they will run out on a time scale that is short enough (hundreds of years) that we damned well ought to be planning ahead. Somethingsomething responsibility.
Eh but let me guess. Coal and nat gas are the only options because otherwise "there is no money!" or "it's not profitable!" Fuck the profit system. We need power. We need power plants, especially if we plant to support somewhere around 10 billion people on this planet. This is an equation we have to make work and can make work, because we want to advance, not regress. 10 billion people living in a clean, sustainable global civilization is ambitious, but I think we can do it. Just not in the capitalist era.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @02:46PM
It's not the overall percentages which matter. It's that when a system is balanced (in equilibrium, if you will), everything's fine. Disrupting that balance can have unfortunate consequences. Humans are REALLY good at finding ways to disrupt otherwise-balanced systems. For example - let's say you have some kind of large, ill-tempered desert animal which you use to carry heavy loads. Its muscles and skeleton can carry up to a certain weight without collapsing - call that Weight X. (Because go over that, the spine breaks and you have an eX-animal.)
Load up your beast all the way up to Weight X. You're fine, the beast is grumpy but it's okay. Everything's good. Now your neighbor comes along and tosses just one more piece of straw on top because "what's one more bit? What percent am I really adding to the load?"
That straw which broke your camel's back... how important was that again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @02:02PM (1 child)
How about humans just adapt just like they have always done before?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @02:08PM
The real goal is to misdirect people's blame from the collapse of the global economic ponzi that has been created as the perpetrators seize even more power.
You can tell because if you suggest people do anything on their own to plan for climate change you'll get called a troll. The only acceptable solution is for governments and corporations to become more powerful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 03, @02:08PM
There are more than enough warm-water species of corals ready and willing to replace whatever misadapted species that got too invested in ice-age-forever.