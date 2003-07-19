Today, a paper in Nature Communications, titled "Sequential LASER ART and CRISPR Treatments Eliminate HIV-1 in a Subset of Infected Humanized Mice" [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-10366-y] [DX] reports new work from a collaborative effort showing that a combination of long-acting slow-effective release antiviral therapy (LASER) and CRISPR-Cas9 successfully cleared HIV from infected humanized mice.

Howard Gendelman, MD, professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and senior author on the paper, does not withhold his excitement over the result, which may the reason for his hyperbole. He tells GEN that the conclusion is "almost unbelievable, but, it's true" an idea, he adds, that "has been science fiction up until now." He notes that "for the first time in the world" they have shown total elimination of HIV infection from a model with an established infection and, even though there are caveats, "there is a real possibility that an HIV cure can be realized."

The team used a technique developed by co-author Kamel Khalili, PhD, professor in the department of neuroscience at the School of Medicine at Temple University, that uses the CRISPR-Cas9 system to remove the integrated HIV DNA from genomes. They combined the genome editing technique with the LASER ART, a technique developed by Gendelman's lab that targets viral sanctuaries by packaging the ART drugs into nanocrystals. LASER ART distributes the drugs to areas of the body where HIV harbors and releases them slowly over time. Testing the combination of these two methods together in mice led the authors to conclude that permanent elimination of HIV is possible.