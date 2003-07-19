Canon is turning to Indiegogo to crowdfund the Ivy Rec, a tiny outdoor camera built into a keychain carabiner. It's about the size of a USB flash drive, and it wirelessly connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to the companion CanonMini Cam App to show a live preview on your phone. The empty square space of the clip doubles as a viewfinder, and there's a single dial on the back that lets you switch between modes.

The Ivy Rec has a 13-megapixel 1/3-inch CMOS sensor that can record 1080p / 60 fps video, and it's waterproof up to 30 minutes for depths of up to three feet. With no pricing information yet, it's hard to say if it'll be worth the buy or who it's really for. Canon says the camera is shockproof and great for the outdoors, so it could be useful if you clip it onto your backpack while you ride a bike. Or maybe clip it onto your dog or cat's collar so you can see the world from your pet's POV? (I mean, GoPros are already a thing.)