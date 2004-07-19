Stories
Amazon Confirms it Keeps your Alexa Recordings Basically Forever

posted by martyb on Thursday July 04, @08:27AM
from the I-know-what-you-did^W-said-last-summer dept.
upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow4463:

Amazon confirms it keeps your Alexa recordings basically forever

If you (like so many of us) hate listening to recordings of your own voice, you may be in for an unpleasant future, as Amazon has confirmed it hangs on to every conversation you've ever had with an Alexa-enabled device until or unless you specifically delete them.

That confirmation comes as a response to a list of questions Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) sent to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in May expressing "concerns" about how Amazon uses and retains customers' Alexa voice assistant data.

Amazon's response to Coons, as first reported by CNET, confirms that the company keeps your data as long as it wants unless you deliberately specify otherwise.

"We retain customers' voice recordings and transcripts until the customer chooses to delete them," Amazon said—but even then there are exceptions.

Amazon, as well as third parties that deploy "skills" on the Alexa platform, keep records of interactions customers have with Alexa, the company said. If, for example, you order a pizza, purchase digital content, summon a car from a ride-hailing service, or place an Amazon order, "Amazon and/or the applicable skill developer obviously need to keep a record of the transaction," Amazon said, without clarifying the specific kind of data that's in that record.

[...] If you would like to review and delete any Alexa voice or transcript data in your Amazon account, you can do so under the Alexa Privacy section, found under "Change your digital and device settings" in the "Your Devices and Content" section of your account.

See also TechCrunch.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 04, @08:36AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 04, @08:36AM (#863076) Homepage Journal

    Just a few sentences, detailing exactly what the consumer can "opt in" to, and what he can "opt out" of. I want the one that says, "absolute minimal logging".

    Of course, I'm not kidding anyone, including myself. I'll never have an Alexa in my home, or a Siri, or any other "smart" marketing crap.

    Offer limited to residents of the contagious United States.
