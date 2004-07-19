from the should've-had-an-X12 dept.
Chris Siebenmann, a UNIX herder at the University of Toronto CS Lab, asserts that the death watch for the X Window System (aka X11) has probably started:
I was recently reading Christian F.K. Schaller's On the Road to Fedora Workstation 31 (via both Fedora Planet and Planet Gnome). In it, Schaller says in one section (about Gnome and their move to fully work on Wayland):
Once we are done with this we expect X.org to go into hard maintenance mode fairly quickly. The reality is that X.org is basically maintained by us and thus once we stop paying attention to it there is unlikely to be any major new releases coming out and there might even be some bitrot setting in over time. We will keep an eye on it as we will want to ensure X.org stays supportable until the end of the RHEL8 lifecycle at a minimum, but let this be a friendly notice for everyone who rely the work we do maintaining the Linux graphics stack, get onto Wayland, that is where the future is.
X11, for all its advantages, also has several incurable design flaws relating to security. However, the major distros have not yet been in any hurry to replace it. Wayland is touted as the next step in graphical interfaces. What are Soylentils thoughts on Wayland or the demise of X11?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sweettea on Thursday July 04, @03:46PM (1 child)
(Disclaimer: employed by Red Hat)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @03:56PM
Ballsy. How long till IBM outsources your job to India?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @03:50PM
Can you have programs running with remote display over the network? Then ok, maybe, if it doesn't become a monstrosity.
Otherwise, fuck off Red Hat and PoetteringOS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @03:55PM (1 child)
When people were dissatisfies with how XFree86 handled it, X.org took over. If X.org no longer properly maintains it, someone else might take over.
Of course it might also be that someone creates a new protocol that has all the advantages of X, but none of its disadvantages. But that's much less likely, to put it mildly.
Anyway, if Wayland is the future, I don't like the future.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday July 04, @04:20PM
The X11 code is rather special. It requires in-depth knowledge and then a lot of work to make any kind of changes. Again, some of the flaws are with the design and those won't be fixed by patching even if someone skilled and motivated were to adopt part of the code base. What is needed is modifying or replacing the specification, and then new code. However, I agree with the other comments about the lack of remote access in Wayland being a deal breaker. VNC and the others just won't cut it for most use cases.
Another bit of special code is related to NTP. There are relatively few people capable of doing a reimplementation. Poul-Henning Kamp was one of the right people for the job and was looking at writing a replacement, after realizing that the legacy code was an intractible mess. However, he seems to have stopped blogging about it [freebsd.dk] a few years ago. A casual browse around the web doesn't turn up any recent code either and the ntimed project page has no links to and recent code [nwtime.org] and only mentions something about 2017, year which has already passed.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @04:12PM (1 child)
So the "incurable design flaw" is that someone doesn't know about the secure keyboard functionality?
No, you won't find it in the Gnome terminal. But xterm has it. Left mouse button menu, second entry.
And when running in its own window, Emacs will automatically secure the keyboard for password entries.
Oh, and what you see is the input to your X session. Now if you could see the keystrokes of someone ssh-ing from somewhere else with X11 forwarding, that would be a real security flaw.
Next on: If you start a program locally, it has access to all your files!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @04:21PM
exwm (emacs x window manager) master race
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 04, @04:27PM
First it was init. Now its X11. Next we'll lose the kernel; that will go to intel and redhat too.
Eventually Puttering will write his own license to replace the GPL. Every distro will adopt it; "that is where the future is".